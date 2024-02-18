Dana hints that Conor might never fight again

I

Can anyone read between the lines. It looks like it’s about him not signing a new contract yet Dana is denying it. He wants to lowball Conor and lock him into a lifetime contract

Time stamped
 
Maybe Conor McGregor doesn't need the type of money UFC has to offer. But there is a price for anybody.
 
He might be seeing how Roadhouse is received. If it goes well he can switch to acting, it's safer and pays more. He says he already has other offers.
 
If Conor is so good at making money elsewhere that doesn't meant he UFC has to meet those demands. Fighter pay aside, say Conor wants $50M. You think the UFC is going to give him that? If I made $200,000 somewhere else I can't go to a grocery store telling them I need that much because that's what I'm worth. There's only so much certain places can give and the UFC isn't the place for him to make millions upon millions.

And no, the UFC's current practices with all the lawsuits and eyes on them can't lock him in a "lifelong contract". If Conor is making himself too big and outpricing the UFC that's HIS problem.
 
Click to expand...
Conors prime was wasted


Oh well <Fedor23>

He gave us some great memories, good and bad
 
More like - Conor isn't taking what UFC is offering him. He can make way more money boxing Manny or taking other freak show fights.

Any time Dana says "X doesn't want to fight", it means "X doesn't like the money we have offered".
 
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
had to pause the video immediately as I burst out laughing

"what is the hold up on conors return"

dana: what do you mean?

LMFAO, "what do u mean" the fuck do u think he means <45>
 
Click to expand...
Dana is the biggest scumbag in sport. Nothing new. Kinda surprised he's still the "face" given he's just open about low balling the shit out of fighters. Piece of shit through and through.
 
Conor low-balled himself when he got fat and did too much partying
 
Click to expand...

