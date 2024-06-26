Never heard of Chepe Mariscal but after looking him up and seeing his great 16-6 record and his split decision win in his last bout over 19-10-1 household name Morgan Charriere I can tell you guys one thing for sure. I'm glad the UFC doesn't want to shell out money for guys like Timur Khizriev, Salahdine Parnasse, Paul Hughes and Losene Keita because it's clear we don't need them with big talent like this.



145lb division is a shit heap. It could be better than Lightweight but they just don't sign anyone.