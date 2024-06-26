  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Dan Ige vs Chepe Mariscal set for July 20th

Who wins?

  • Dan Ige

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Chepe Mariscal

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Never heard of Chepe Mariscal but after looking him up and seeing his great 16-6 record and his split decision win in his last bout over 19-10-1 household name Morgan Charriere I can tell you guys one thing for sure. I'm glad the UFC doesn't want to shell out money for guys like Timur Khizriev, Salahdine Parnasse, Paul Hughes and Losene Keita because it's clear we don't need them with big talent like this.

145lb division is a shit heap. It could be better than Lightweight but they just don't sign anyone.
 
Never heard of Chepe Mariscal but after looking him up and seeing his great 16-6 record and his split decision win in his last bout over 19-10-1 household name Morgan Charriere I can tell you guys one thing for sure. I'm glad the UFC doesn't want to shell out money for guys like Timur Khizriev, Salahdine Parnasse, Paul Hughes and Losene Keita because it's clear we don't need them with big talent like this.

145lb division is a shit heap. It could be better than Lightweight but they just don't sign anyone.
Go watch Mariscal's fights in the UFC, this will be a very entertaining fight.
 
