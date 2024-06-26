I was kinda iffy on it at first since it is a pretty big step down for Oli, but considering that he probably has the strongest recent strength of schedule at lightweight right now maybe it wouldn't be so bad for him to get something like this? IMO it is very winnable bout for him so there's that going for it and it'll get him back in the win column which is always a positiveI believe the commission there take quite a big chunk out of their purses however, so it is kinda of not a great thing going for it.Also I don't know how much beating Hooker would do for him in comparison to someone like Gamrot who's top five while Hooker is eleventh in the rankings... The risk/reward factor here might not be worth it in comparison to his other options