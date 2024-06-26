  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Dan Hooker calls out Charles Oliveira for UFC 305(Perth)

I clipped the bit where he talks about it:

Daniel "The Hangman" Hooker, 23-12: "Everything's all clear, yeah I'm training, training hard and training at a hundred percent... I'm in camp and getting ready for Perth, I'm not sure I can really say anything.... There's nothing official, but obviously I'm a hundred percent in and the old Charlie Olives(Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira, 34-10,1NC)... I think that's the fight the fans here over this side of the world would love to see, but yea let's see if he takes the cake and signs on the dotted line"

 
As a Charles fan, im happy. He needs a tune up.

Stylistically Charles vs Gamrot is more interesting.
 
The fans would certainly like that. I wouldn’t give Hooker a big chance to win this, but given how reckless Do Bronx usually fights… There’s always a chance he gets caught with something. Being an underdog suits Hooker well.

Make it happen!
 
I think Gamrot is the way better and more interesting opponent

Dan Hooker at #11 is way too far down given how close Oliveira's fight with Tsarukyan was

Imo a win over Gamrot would be enough for Oliveira to deserve a title shot after Tsarukyan
 
13Seconds said:
Im down. Charles needs a tune up.
I was kinda iffy on it at first since it is a pretty big step down for Oli, but considering that he probably has the strongest recent strength of schedule at lightweight right now maybe it wouldn't be so bad for him to get something like this? IMO it is very winnable bout for him so there's that going for it and it'll get him back in the win column which is always a positive

I believe the commission there take quite a big chunk out of their purses however, so it is kinda of not a great thing going for it.
Also I don't know how much beating Hooker would do for him in comparison to someone like Gamrot who's top five while Hooker is eleventh in the rankings... The risk/reward factor here might not be worth it in comparison to his other options
 
gentel said:
I think Gamrot is the way better and more interesting opponent

Dan Hooker at #11 is way too far down given how close Oliveira's fight with Tsarukyan was

Imo a win over Gamrot would be enough for Oliveira to deserve a title shot after Tsarukyan
I do agree Gamrot is the more intriguing matchup for sure and would bring him closer to another shot at the title.
I still favor Oli in that one, but I'd give Gamrot a much bigger chance at beating Oliveira compared to Hooker.
 
svmr_db said:
Hooker doesn't deserve that fight lmao
I agree with that, there's a few guys over him that have better arguments
Gamrot or maybe even a Moicano type guy
 
