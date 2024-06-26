Question
Just a friendly Sherdogger.
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 21, 2021
- Messages
- 5,217
- Reaction score
- 18,689
I clipped the bit where he talks about it:
Daniel "The Hangman" Hooker, 23-12: "Everything's all clear, yeah I'm training, training hard and training at a hundred percent... I'm in camp and getting ready for Perth, I'm not sure I can really say anything.... There's nothing official, but obviously I'm a hundred percent in and the old Charlie Olives(Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira, 34-10,1NC)... I think that's the fight the fans here over this side of the world would love to see, but yea let's see if he takes the cake and signs on the dotted line"
Daniel "The Hangman" Hooker, 23-12: "Everything's all clear, yeah I'm training, training hard and training at a hundred percent... I'm in camp and getting ready for Perth, I'm not sure I can really say anything.... There's nothing official, but obviously I'm a hundred percent in and the old Charlie Olives(Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira, 34-10,1NC)... I think that's the fight the fans here over this side of the world would love to see, but yea let's see if he takes the cake and signs on the dotted line"
Last edited: