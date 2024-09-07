Dan Hooker addresses incident with rival at rugby match (video)

Video is about 1 min long, worth a watch. He's a good shot lol



Hooker has great energy and the video gets better as it rolls on.

Just thought it might make a nice juxtaposition to the Izzy incident.

If it doesn't make you smile I'll be surprised.
 
I don't know what Dan is gonna do after retirement... he seems he just needs excitement to keep him going. He and his family need to start thinking about something now.
 
Afrikan said:
If there's even anything left of his brain after he's done.
 
Marko Polo said:
🤣

Have you tried telling him and his family this?
Just thinking out loud man.. I worry for him. Dude is a grown man, but has been acting wild lately. He even talks differently than he did a few years ago. Has some crazy tattoo that he just added just recently. I don't know many people who randomly get such a drastic tattoo this later in life.

Some of these fighters open up alittle bit about how their lives can be without fighting. Volk has slipped up saying he needs a fight lined up, or he doesn't do well mentally.

Again I'm a fan of Dan.. if you want to, you can search all my old posts about Dan.. been rooting for him for a while now.. and hell he's the main fighter I've used in the UFC videogame lol. I just worry he's gonna get himself in trouble with the law soon, and he's too old for that... he has too many good people around him for that. Has his Wife and daughter.
 
Afrikan said:
He can go ride dirt bikes with Donald Cerrone
 
Afrikan said:
I hear ya brother. From what I see in interviews though Dan always seems to be very happy, and he’s made decent money and is still a young man. He’s set up for whatever he wants to do next in life

I used to go Hooker on UFC he was nasty in the FW division, you could catch a lot of people out with his range. But yeah, I’m a fan of anyone who fights like Dan. He’s kill or be killed in there
 
