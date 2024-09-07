Dan Hooker addresses incident with rival at rugby match (video)

Just thinking out loud man.. I worry for him. Dude is a grown man, but has been acting wild lately. He even talks differently than he did a few years ago. Has some crazy tattoo that he just added just recently. I don't know many people who randomly get such a drastic tattoo this later in life.



Some of these fighters open up alittle bit about how their lives can be without fighting. Volk has slipped up saying he needs a fight lined up, or he doesn't do well mentally.



Again I'm a fan of Dan.. if you want to, you can search all my old posts about Dan.. been rooting for him for a while now.. and hell he's the main fighter I've used in the UFC videogame lol. I just worry he's gonna get himself in trouble with the law soon, and he's too old for that... he has too many good people around him for that. Has his Wife and daughter.