Damn how's this guy get this girl?

It's warm
That hand of yours
Touch my shoulder
Till it all melts away
Not a word needs to be said
Lead by the dawn sky
Flow like a curved boat
Run your fingers through my hair
Swept away past the end of a peaceful dream
Riding on the wind
My hands and yours
Held together like they're bound
That strange freedom is endless
Fades away and poof! I wake up
Until today I've stained that hand
Heart, body, let it all pass away
A soul's faded flame at dusk
Only wants a single wish
I want to go to the end of the dream
Even if it's near
Even if it's far
One day I'll understand the puzzle
There's nothing I want more than to feel
Those hands...