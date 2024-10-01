Damn how's this guy get this girl?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,733
Reaction score
1,836
Lucky dude

punching 5 points above his weight class

 
Physical attractiveness is only one of the many many things women look for in a man. Unlike men, where a woman's physical attractiveness is possibly the most important factor.
 
Maybe he did what I do to get hot chick

DM'd her some poems to make her fall in love.

It's warm
That hand of yours
Touch my shoulder
Till it all melts away
Not a word needs to be said
Lead by the dawn sky
Flow like a curved boat
Run your fingers through my hair
Swept away past the end of a peaceful dream
Riding on the wind

My hands and yours
Held together like they're bound
That strange freedom is endless
Fades away and poof! I wake up
Until today I've stained that hand
Heart, body, let it all pass away
A soul's faded flame at dusk

Only wants a single wish
I want to go to the end of the dream
Even if it's near
Even if it's far
One day I'll understand the puzzle
There's nothing I want more than to feel
Those hands...
 
The hair distracts you. But when he goes bald he doesn’t have the face card to carry it without looking like a goblin.
 
People wondered that about me and my wife forever. I've even had people say it to my face.

"How'd you get HER?"

Jealously's a motherfucker. I hate it.

When I see someone with a more attractive partner I'm like, "good for you, bro"

I don't understand grown ass men just hating on the success of others for no reason.
 
This wasn't as outrageous as you made it seem like. Click bait thread. 2/10
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DanDragon Machi
Casual Armwrestling: Did this girl let the guy win?
2
Replies
20
Views
661
Legumes
Legumes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,556
Messages
56,268,237
Members
175,138
Latest member
JohnR100

Share this page

Back
Top