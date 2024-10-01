Damn how's this guy get this girl?

Maybe he did what I do to get hot chick



DM'd her some poems to make her fall in love.



It's warm

That hand of yours

Touch my shoulder

Till it all melts away

Not a word needs to be said

Lead by the dawn sky

Flow like a curved boat

Run your fingers through my hair

Swept away past the end of a peaceful dream

Riding on the wind



My hands and yours

Held together like they're bound

That strange freedom is endless

Fades away and poof! I wake up

Until today I've stained that hand

Heart, body, let it all pass away

A soul's faded flame at dusk



Only wants a single wish

I want to go to the end of the dream

Even if it's near

Even if it's far

One day I'll understand the puzzle

There's nothing I want more than to feel

Those hands...