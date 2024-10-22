How old is too old to get punched?

Let's say some young guy is being a total dick, and you can't take it anymore, you gotta punch him.



Not punching him is not an option. Maybe he grabbed your wife's tit. Maybe he grabbed your tit. Maybe he disagreed with you in the war room...



Whatever your own personal threshold might be for punching someone, this guy definitely crossed it.



Now, same scenario, but the dude looks like he's around 50 years old. Do you still hit him?



What if he looks 60?



What if he looks 70 or 80?



At what age do you draw the line and not hit the guy?