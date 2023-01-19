Steven Crowder made a video attacking an offer made to him by Daily Wire. It was $50 million for 4 years, but included deductions in cases of loss of revenue. Pretty standard contract overall, and was to start negotiations, but rather than countering or negotiating, Crowder made a video attacking the offer.



I don't think I would have taken the offer if I was Crowder, but I also wouldn't have started negotiations any higher if I was daily wire. IMO, it was in poor taste for Crowder to make a video not just attacking the offer, but the people making it, the same way it would have been in poor taste if Crowder had opened negotiations, and rather than negotiate, daily wire made videos shitting on him and what he asked for.



I'm already aware every lefty already hates both parties, so pretty pointless to put in your 2 cents and say you hate them both, so for lefties, just sub out the 2 parties and feel free to comment on the people who've left young turks or Cenk slamming papers on the table and yelling when his employees wanted to unionize.







