Social Daily Wire vs Steven Crowder

nostradumbass

nostradumbass

Steven Crowder made a video attacking an offer made to him by Daily Wire. It was $50 million for 4 years, but included deductions in cases of loss of revenue. Pretty standard contract overall, and was to start negotiations, but rather than countering or negotiating, Crowder made a video attacking the offer.

I don't think I would have taken the offer if I was Crowder, but I also wouldn't have started negotiations any higher if I was daily wire. IMO, it was in poor taste for Crowder to make a video not just attacking the offer, but the people making it, the same way it would have been in poor taste if Crowder had opened negotiations, and rather than negotiate, daily wire made videos shitting on him and what he asked for.

I'm already aware every lefty already hates both parties, so pretty pointless to put in your 2 cents and say you hate them both, so for lefties, just sub out the 2 parties and feel free to comment on the people who've left young turks or Cenk slamming papers on the table and yelling when his employees wanted to unionize.



 
Can't stand either Crowder or Shapiro, but Crowder seems like a total jackass here IMO.

Especially the way he made it seem conservative inc was colluding with establishment and not looking out for the people.

Didn't even know what he was talking about, but now that I see it was about a contract, he seems like a whiney bitch.
 
nostradumbass said:
I'm already aware every lefty already hates both parties, so pretty pointless to put in your 2 cents and say you hate them both, so for lefties, just sub out the 2 parties and feel free to comment on the people who've left young turks or Cenk slamming papers on the table and yelling when his employees wanted to unionize.



Liberals/Leftists entering this thread like ...

As far as the framing of the situation, DW offered Cowder a deal that the payout was dependent upon Cowder's status with YouTube... which had flagged & suspended Crowder multiple times already.

Add to that the contract stated IF Crowder were to become demonitized on YouTube the payout would be significantly lowered.... yet its well known Crowder has been demonitized already for 3+ years.

Making a huge video on it seemed like a big overreaction when the entire situation could have been solved behind closed doors, especially with the 'Conservative Sites Are Conspiring With Big Tech' narrative.

It wouldn't surprise me if a deal is worked out and Crowder is under Daily Wire in the next month or two.
 
I get his point, in keeping with his whole culture Warrior routine, but I'd be hard pressed to think of a more dickish and immature way to deliver the message. My guess is he is just pissed his number one spot is gone soon and is lashing out at the people who are going to take it.
 
my assessment is that they offered Crowder 30 million for 4 years and he thought he was worth 30 million per year.
 
panamaican said:
Sorry, I can't get past the idea of anyone paying him $50 million over 4 years.

Some of you guys need to off Sherdog and go get that Youtube money.
Crowder ain't making a dollar off of YouTube. He's been demonitized for years.


And yeah, Crowder has an audience that's comparable to mid-ranged cable news shows. Of course he's making bank.

Meanwhile everyone arguing in the Warroom for years is like...

What are we even doing here fellas? There are plenty of guys here that are much more intelligent and more entertaining than Crowder. Why arent you guys talking on youtube about politics? Maybe its time for a WR political youtube channel where we invite different members on to discuss topics weekly.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
I know he's demonetized but he built and maintains his audience, in part, through Youtube. So, it's youtube money, because Youtube is what made it possible, imo. Just accept my catchy wordplay.

And I'm not mocking the size of his audience, I'm saddened that enough people listen to him to make a corporation willingly offer him that much bank.
 
Lowmanproblems said:
What are we even doing here fellas? There are plenty of guys here that are much more intelligent and more entertaining than Crowder. Why arent you guys talking on youtube about politics? Maybe its time for a WR political youtube channel where we invite different members on to discuss topics weekly.
Considering people watch Joe Rogan read articles as he researches in real time, that shouldn't even be that difficult lol
 
panamaican said:
Sorry, I can't get past the idea of anyone paying him $50 million over 4 years.

Some of you guys need to off Sherdog and go get that Youtube money.
Great take Hasan completely breaks down why Chowder is complaining he could lose tons of money by having any kind of strike but he has to continue working at huge cut in pay. Daily Wire getting millions and millions to Chowder via oil money. Chowder still will make more the Anderson Copper CNN contract by 500,000 more a year on a much smaller platform.

Hasan points out that being a right wing gifter pays way way more then liberal.

 
Last edited:
panamaican said:
I know he's demonetized but he built and maintains his audience, in part, through Youtube. So, it's youtube money, because Youtube is what made it possible, imo. Just accept my catchy wordplay.

And I'm not mocking the size of his audience, I'm saddened that enough people listen to him to make a corporation willingly offer him that much bank.
Should be an inspiration.

He started his show in his basement with webcams and a producer. Now he's getting 8-figure a year contracts.

Think you could do better?

Go buy a $10 webcam.
 
After considering both videos, I believe Crowder was likely always looking to start his own "network" and he's just using this to attract the talent and get an up on his obvious competitor. Dailywire seems treat their talent quite well and I've never heard complaints, so it's a work by Crowder for some publicity. I'll bet on him starting his own thing soon.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Should be an inspiration.

He started his show in his basement with webcams and a producer. Now he's getting 8-figure a year contracts.

Think you could do better?

Go buy a $10 webcam.
Be a complete racist piece of sh%t and the money will come rolling lol.
 
Kind of a dick move on Crowder's part. Sounds like he had no interest in doing a deal and DW made a opening offer to get a dialogue going, then Crowder used it to stand on a pulpit rather than making a good faith counter.
 
