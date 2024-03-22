Mack Yancy
Candace Owens out at Daily Wire
Conservative commentator Candace Owens is out at the Daily Wire, the company announced Friday.
In a social media post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing wrote “Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship.”
Boreing did not provide any additional details on what led to the separation. The Hill has reached out to the Daily Wire for additional comment.