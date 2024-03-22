Social Candace Owens has been dropped from The Daily Wire.

Candace Owens out at Daily Wire

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is out at the Daily Wire, the company announced Friday. In a social media post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Bore…
Conservative commentator Candace Owens is out at the Daily Wire, the company announced Friday.

In a social media post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing wrote “Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship.”

Boreing did not provide any additional details on what led to the separation. The Hill has reached out to the Daily Wire for additional comment.

 
Don't like any of these fake conservatives but props to her for calling out the Zionists.
 
I think we all know what led to the separation.
 
She had the nerve to put America and Americans over Israel. That's a no go over there
 
Do these type of people exist on the left, or is gifting an easier past time on the right? Maybe I don't pay attention enough but it seems like I only ever see these type of people on the right side of the political spectrum.
 
