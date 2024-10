Think it’s more that Amanda shocked all of us, Cyborg most of all, by fighting like that against Cyborg. Nobody expected her to just firefight with her, that was supposed to be a death sentence.And if you try and claim otherwise I’ll call you a liar. Just like anybody saying Max should’ve pointed at the octagon and wildly exchanged with Justin like he did. Both are great ideas in hindsight, but would’ve been labelled terrible at the time as it played to their strengths.Amanda might’ve still won, but I could see it playing out much more like this most recent fight where Cyborg was actually prepared for someone to not be afraid of her like this and it becomes a longer and more gutsy fight.