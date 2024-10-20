Cyborg deserves credit for defeating Pacheco.

I was really looking forward to this card but have to say the main card fights for the exception the last 2 were pretty bland imo, Mckee didn't look himself the fight after that came across as filler to me no offense to those guys but they probably should have been on the prelims rather then the main card, Eblen fight did not need to take place as far as I'm concerned he beat Edwards definitively and Fabian showed nothing at all and had opportunities to take advantage but threw strikes with not much on them while Eblen just outwrestled him the entire time rinse and repeat.



Cyborg truly put on a great performance taking into account this stage of her career against an opponent who is nearly 10 years younger and was really probably expected to win here. I felt she won most of the exchanges the TD's were impressive to me like a prime Tito just dumping opponents effortlessly really impressive to be doing this to a younger hungrier opponent as well and being cut above both eyes, I don't even really follow women's mma except for a few Harrison, Cyborg, Nunes etc, but this to me was the most exciting fight on the card by far and Cyborg deserves some praise.



Main event was good to see Francis evolving into a fighter who can now threaten with vicious GnP and use more of his physical strength, that was something to see but I still say Cyborg stole the show what does everyone think ?