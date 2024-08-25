Current Championship Reigns + Defenses

WoozyFailGuy
Notice how only one is smiling...
Where did you get that picture? Jones has the same stoic look on his face as the others on the UFC website.
View attachment 1059978
I don't think it counts as a defense if the title is retained in a draw, since we use the specific terminology "retained in a draw", but I didn't make the picture anywayI just realized the pic is inaccurate, Grasso has 1 defence. Here's the first source I pulled up to confirm it: https://www.sportskeeda.com/mma/ufc-champions
That's certainly what it feels like these days...we used to have units like Hughes who would defend 3x a years. Poatan is the first fighter I can think of the last decade that will have fought three times in a single year.Looks like the meta is grind to become UFC champ and then coast.
Looks like the meta is grind to become UFC champ and then coast.
Can the UFC force fighters to take fights as a champ?