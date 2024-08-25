Current Championship Reigns + Defenses

Notice how only one is smiling...​
o94aqgyxoukd1.jpeg
 
don't ask said:
I just realized the pic is inaccurate, Grasso has 1 defence. Here's the first source I pulled up to confirm it: https://www.sportskeeda.com/mma/ufc-champions
Click to expand...
I don't think it counts as a defense if the title is retained in a draw, since we use the specific terminology "retained in a draw", but I didn't make the picture anyway
{<shrug}
Only Here for Attachments said:
Looks like the meta is grind to become UFC champ and then coast.
Click to expand...
That's certainly what it feels like these days...we used to have units like Hughes who would defend 3x a years. Poatan is the first fighter I can think of the last decade that will have fought three times in a single year.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Looks like the meta is grind to become UFC champ and then coast.
Click to expand...

Can the UFC force fighters to take fights as a champ? Conor is coasting right now and the UFC can't do anything about it so I guess that is what UFC champs are doing as well. Holding onto the belt as long as they can to make as much sponsorship money as they can.

I wonder if the UFC is cool with it or if they are trying to get them to fight as soon as possible. Does it help them to let their champs get some name recognition by squatting on the title for a bit to bring legitimacy to the belt? I can't imagine it is beneficial if the title is jumping around from fighter to fighter....
 
blaseblase said:
Where did you get that picture? Jones has the same stoic look on his face as the others on the UFC website.

View attachment 1059978
Click to expand...
It's a smile that says "I know something you don't know".
540 days and no defenses is hilarious btw.
Not often we get to see an IC with more defenses than the C. What a joke.
 
Last edited:
Jon is only one smiling is hilarious. Possible photoshop?
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Notice how only one is smiling...​
o94aqgyxoukd1.jpeg
Click to expand...

Yes, also notice how innactive weili is? what is going on there? Also, Grasso's draw over shev is a defense. Draws are defenses as the challenger didn't do enough to take the belt.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Can the UFC force fighters to take fights as a champ?
Click to expand...

Well, we can assume that fighters have an obligation to fight for the UFC as much as UFC has an obligation to make fights. They (being UFC) could always allege that a fighter is breaching the contract, but then they'd have to go to court and prove that the fighter is willingly and knowingly acting in bad faith. Which is why there's a clause that the UFC can unilaterally end a contract whenever because they don't want to deal with courts and the publicity of same.

Disclaimer: all of my experience with contracts is through real estate, and 95% was handled by my brokerage's contract lawyer. :)
 
Everyone always complains that champions don't ever rack up defenses..

But in todays UFC, they're not even giving these guys the chance. I mean you'd have to be champion for 10 years straight to tie Anderson's record at the rate these guys are fighting. Averaging 1 fight a year it seems.
 
They dont make champions like Adesanya and Volk anymore. Most champions today want to sit on the belt and rack up years with the belt instead of title defenses.
 
