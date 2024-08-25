Current Championship Reigns + Defenses

Only Here for Attachments said: Looks like the meta is grind to become UFC champ and then coast. Click to expand...

Can the UFC force fighters to take fights as a champ? Conor is coasting right now and the UFC can't do anything about it so I guess that is what UFC champs are doing as well. Holding onto the belt as long as they can to make as much sponsorship money as they can.I wonder if the UFC is cool with it or if they are trying to get them to fight as soon as possible. Does it help them to let their champs get some name recognition by squatting on the title for a bit to bring legitimacy to the belt? I can't imagine it is beneficial if the title is jumping around from fighter to fighter....