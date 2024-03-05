Crypto Megathread v36 - BITCOIN HITS ALL-TIME HIGH — Why didn’t you listen?

Rob Battisti said:
My targets have increased.

BTC: 165,000
SOL: 475

Crypto MC: 5T
Still no ETH?

lol jk Rob. Seriously though. I still have my BTC target around $100k to start selling but at this point I'm just waiting for the halving and seeing what happens after. I may wait until we're much higher than that if we get to 100 soon. It's hard to judge now since we are so far ahead of schedule, if anything I may be looking to sell sooner than I thought.
 
TeTe said:
Still no ETH?

lol jk Rob. Seriously though. I still have my BTC target around $100k to start selling but at this point I'm just waiting for the halving and seeing what happens after. I may wait until we're much higher than that if we get to 100 soon. It's hard to judge now since we are so far ahead of schedule, if anything I may be looking to sell sooner than I thought.
I think we get 10k ETH for sure. If we get an ETH ETF definitely 10-12k.
 
oof
 
