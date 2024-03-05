Crypto Megathread v36 - BITCOIN HITS ALL-TIME HIGH — Why didn’t you listen?

Rob Battisti
Still no ETH?My targets have increased.
BTC: 165,000
SOL: 475
Crypto MC: 5T
I think we get 10k ETH for sure. If we get an ETH ETF definitely 10-12k.
lol jk Rob. Seriously though. I still have my BTC target around $100k to start selling but at this point I'm just waiting for the halving and seeing what happens after. I may wait until we're much higher than that if we get to 100 soon. It's hard to judge now since we are so far ahead of schedule, if anything I may be looking to sell sooner than I thought.
If an ETH etf gets approved, I expect you to make a trip down here in your lambo
At this point he can get us all Lambos
If it does I'll send you a PJ from San Diego to LA because why drive when my homies should fly.