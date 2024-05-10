Crotch stench after grappling / wrestling

Paladin
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Dec 12, 2015
- Messages
- 10,769
- Reaction score
- 2,794
My cousin’s crotch is stinky these days since he started wrestling / grappling. Smells like stale sweat.
He showers twice and claims to “really get in there” with a soapy loafer and water.
How do you guys
a. Get rid of that musty sweaty stench
b. Better yet, avoid it
C. Minimize / control it?
He showers twice and claims to “really get in there” with a soapy loafer and water.
How do you guys
a. Get rid of that musty sweaty stench
b. Better yet, avoid it
C. Minimize / control it?