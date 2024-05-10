Crotch stench after grappling / wrestling

My cousin’s crotch is stinky these days since he started wrestling / grappling. Smells like stale sweat.

He showers twice and claims to “really get in there” with a soapy loafer and water.

How do you guys
a. Get rid of that musty sweaty stench
b. Better yet, avoid it
C. Minimize / control it?
 
I've found success with:
•More breathable boxes/underpants
•Experimenting with different, often more natural, soaps
•Baby powder on the areas, after showers and in the morning or before training
 
How do you know this about your cousin?
 
giphy.gif


Unless dude has a yeast infection, how TF are you smelling his crotch through his clothes? Unless... nevermind.

If we're talking regular training contact, it's probably gi pants/singlet/wrestling shorts/spats aren't getting fully clean in the wash. My wife makes me wash my gi on extended cycle and she says it smells musty if I only wash on regular cycle. I can't tell the difference but I'm a dude.
 
Try sunning the balls. Those babies need sunlight and free air movement.
 
