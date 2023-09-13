Cro Cop, after far more dominant/illustrious kickboxing career than Izzy,showed decline by 29 fights

Cro Cop was highly sought after as one of biggest free agents ever in MMA by time he got to UFC. He finished Eddie Sanchez in round 1 but didnt look great. Then of course the Gonzaga upset was at his 29th fight then a mid 29-28 decision loss to Kongo.

29th MMA fight - Gonzaga
30th MMA fight - Kongo

Cro Cop had serious injuries as well that kept him from fighting NYE show in 06 for his legs and hips that had Hunt fight Fedor on short notice instead.

People wondered how did Cro Cop fall off.... Kickboxing mileage and injuries caught up. The low IQ fans couldnt comprehend this.... Now we're seeing a similar story play out with Izzy

25th MMA fight - Alex whos 7-1 finishes him in championship rounds
26th MMA fight - Alex whos a -250 favorite before Izzy found the KO was badly hurting and easily winning fight
27th MMA fight - gets dropped, clobbered and walked like a dog in a massive upset to Sean Strickland

We told you low IQ nerds Cro Cops injury and kickboxing mileage caught up. Now we're seeing it with Izzy.... Who was a far less dominant and decorated kickboxer than Mirko was too.
 
Izzy legit fought like three good fighters his entire kickboxing career and lost to all of them.

An insult to compare Mirko to this guy

Prime Mirko was also 6'1" 210lbs beating monsters like HMC, Hunto, Sapp

Izzy lost to the only guys who were the same size as him once his reach bullying got exposed
 
Baal said:
Izzy legit fought like three good fighters his entire kickboxing career and lost to all of them.

An insult to compare Mirko to this guy

Prime Mirko was also 6'1" 210lbs beating monsters like HMC, Hunto, Sapp

Izzy lost to the only guys who were the same size as him once his reach bullying got exposed
You just call Bob Sapp a monster? He’s a giant baby.
 
markg171 said:
Cro Cop had 34 kickboxing fights.

Izzy had 80.

Pride fans never disappoint.
Cro Cop was in the golden age of his division in the best kickboxing promotion in the world by far in K1 for basically all of his fights. Fighting absolute killers in damn near all his kickboxing fights thrown in deepend right away. His first 2 fights were against Jerome Le Banner and Ernesto Hoost <Lmaoo><Lmaoo>

Izzy had a padded record where for 90% of his fights he was styling on and beating up cab drivers in New Zealand and quit kickboxing after the couple of kickboxing fights he had against the actual top kickboxers in his weight class in Glory.

Nice try babyboi. Mirko also had a 56 fights in amateur boxing anyways. That more than covers all the cab drivers and teachers Izzy styled on.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Cro Cop was in the golden age of his division in the best kickboxing promotion in the world by far in K1 for basically all of his fights. Fighting absolute killers in damn near all his kickboxing fights thrown in deepend right away. His first 2 fights were against Jerome Le Banner and Ernesto Hoost <Lmaoo><Lmaoo>

Izzy had a padded record where for 90% of his fights he was styling on and beating up cab drivers in New Zealand and quit kickboxing after the couple of kickboxing fights he had against the actual top kickboxers in his weight class in Glory. No one gives a fuck about 80 fights when 65+ were against cab drivers and teachers.

Nice try babyboi.
You made a thread arguing about Cro Cop having had more mileage and that's why he couldn't succeed. He doesn't. Izzy does. By far. 80 > 34. Of which 8 of those 34 were after 2013 and no relevance anyways to Cro Cop's losses in 2007.

And despite this Izzy still has better MMA results. Also by far.

Your thread is trash.
 
markg171 said:
You made a thread arguing about Cro Cop having had more mileage and that's why he couldn't succeed. He doesn't. Izzy does. By far.

And still has better MMA results. Also by far.

Your thread is trash.
I never said he had more mileage in kickboxing. I said he had a more dominant and illustrious kickboxing career which is undisputable. Izzys 70 fights against cab drivers and teachers are irrelevant

Mirko had

56 amateur boxing fights
26 kickboxing fights

Izzy had

80 kickboxing fights
5 boxing fights

Hardly a difference in mileage anyways. Never mind the fact that one fight significantly better competition in kickboxing by far. Again nice try.
 
Still waiting for you to let me know about the serious injuries and brutal wars Izzy has had that make his decline comparable to crocops. Funny you just didn't respond to my first comment but are still here defending your nonsense. It's kinda like you are cherry picking...just like Izzy's kickboxing career.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Cro Cop was highly sought after as one of biggest free agents ever in MMA by time he got to UFC. He finished Eddie Sanchez in round 1 but didnt look great. Then of course the Gonzaga upset was at his 29th fight then a mid 29-28 decision loss to Kongo.

29th MMA fight - Gonzaga
30th MMA fight - Kongo

Cro Cop had serious injuries as well that kept him from fighting NYE show in 06 for his legs and hips that had Hunt fight Fedor on short notice instead.

People wondered how did Cro Cop fall off.... Kickboxing mileage and injuries caught up. The low IQ fans couldnt comprehend this.... Now we're seeing a similar story play out with Izzy

25th MMA fight - Alex whos 7-1 finishes him in championship rounds
26th MMA fight - Alex whos a -250 favorite before Izzy found the KO was badly hurting and easily winning fight
27th MMA fight - gets dropped, clobbered and walked like a dog in a massive upset to Sean Strickland

We told you low IQ nerds Cro Cops injury and kickboxing mileage caught up. Now we're seeing it with Izzy.... Who was a far less dominant and decorated kickboxer than Mirko was too.
Hummm...ok.
 
ExitLUPin said:
I never said he had more mileage in kickboxing. I said he had a more dominant and illustrious kickboxing career which is undisputable. Izzys 70 fights against cab drivers and teachers are irrelevant

Mirko had

56 amateur boxing fights
26 kickboxing fights

Izzy had

80 kickboxing fights
5 boxing fights

Hardly a difference in mileage anyways. Never mind the fact that one fight significantly better competition in kickboxing by far. Again nice try.
I'd like to introduce yourself to... yourself:

ExitLUPin said:
People wondered how did Cro Cop fall off.... Kickboxing mileage and injuries caught up. The low IQ fans couldnt comprehend this.... Now we're seeing a similar story play out with Izzy
You also conveniently left out Izzy's 32 amateur kickboxing fights (and it's 6 pro boxing bouts not 5).

Your narrative sucks.
 
