Cro Cop, after far more dominant/illustrious kickboxing career than Izzy,showed decline by 29 fights

Cro Cop was highly sought after as one of biggest free agents ever in MMA by time he got to UFC. He finished Eddie Sanchez in round 1 but didnt look great. Then of course the Gonzaga upset was at his 29th fight then a mid 29-28 decision loss to Kongo.



29th MMA fight - Gonzaga

30th MMA fight - Kongo



Cro Cop had serious injuries as well that kept him from fighting NYE show in 06 for his legs and hips that had Hunt fight Fedor on short notice instead.



People wondered how did Cro Cop fall off.... Kickboxing mileage and injuries caught up. The low IQ fans couldnt comprehend this.... Now we're seeing a similar story play out with Izzy



25th MMA fight - Alex whos 7-1 finishes him in championship rounds

26th MMA fight - Alex whos a -250 favorite before Izzy found the KO was badly hurting and easily winning fight

27th MMA fight - gets dropped, clobbered and walked like a dog in a massive upset to Sean Strickland



We told you low IQ nerds Cro Cops injury and kickboxing mileage caught up. Now we're seeing it with Izzy.... Who was a far less dominant and decorated kickboxer than Mirko was too.