Critique My Snatch

Fahcough said: You're right on the posture part. The more you force your shoulders back, it makes you realize you roll them forward all through the day. What are you doing for your ankles? It's the other half the squat Click to expand...

Fahcough said: And you shouldn't look down on your kids. Unless they're assholes. Click to expand...

My right ankle has an impingement due to being badly sprained and possibly broken a few times, and it has what feels like a bone fragment floating around in there. I realized that was causing an issue when I started doing front squats. My left ankle has full ROM and I can touch my knee to the wall with my big toe 7" away with my heel planted. But my right ankle had no mobility past my toe i.e. my big toe needed to be flush against the wall to touch my knee to it. I did banded mobilizations on my right ankle and it loosened up my talus bone causing some pain for a few days but then settled into a more natural ROM, in conjunction with daily stretching and now I have 4" or 5" ROM which is probably the best it's going to get, although I'd love to get more out of it.They're definitely assholes sometimes but mostly it's them looking down on me. Half of being a parent is 90% mental.