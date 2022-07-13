Critique My Snatch

ChickenBrother
JCPENNEY $3.98 BELT
@Black
- Joined
- May 6, 2007
- Messages
- 6,830
- Reaction score
- 8,909
Have been working on this about 3 months with proper lifting shoes (Asics 727) and can finally sink into an OH squat on a flat surface. Still ugly as hell and I almost lost control on 2nd rep and couldn’t go all the way down. 3rd rep is probably the best one but that’s not saying much.
All comments welcome. I’d like to work toward a 1 x BW (170 lbs) snatch and this is the heaviest I’ve gone at 70 lbs. From the side view, I’m off balance at the lock out and my lack of thoracic ROM is evident at the bottom. I'm not showing the uniform back arch throughout shoulders, upper and lower back - which is why I'm struggling to maintain control of this hilariously light weight.
Have been doing these as a warm up for my main workouts. Natty 48 yo who lifts twice/week on top of BJJ/Judo. Have been attempting this lift for awhile and feeling like I’ve had it with this MFing snatch on this MFing plane.
All comments welcome. I’d like to work toward a 1 x BW (170 lbs) snatch and this is the heaviest I’ve gone at 70 lbs. From the side view, I’m off balance at the lock out and my lack of thoracic ROM is evident at the bottom. I'm not showing the uniform back arch throughout shoulders, upper and lower back - which is why I'm struggling to maintain control of this hilariously light weight.
Have been doing these as a warm up for my main workouts. Natty 48 yo who lifts twice/week on top of BJJ/Judo. Have been attempting this lift for awhile and feeling like I’ve had it with this MFing snatch on this MFing plane.
Last edited: