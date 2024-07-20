Crazy soccer kick KO at 14:10 Black Combat 11 in Busan, South Korea

Gi Bum Moon rocked opponent Young Jun Cho with a hard right, and when he saw his opportunity to go Full PRIDE, he didn’t hesitate. With a running start, he reared back and attempted to punt Cho’s head





The AFTERMATH on the video is brutal as fuck.
They just stay zoomed in on the KTFO guy and he is super duper slow to come back online.

Damn.

That was fucking brutal.
 
Thanks TS, I love soccer kicks.

For anyone viewing, skip to 13:55 for the finish.
 
That was as epic as I've ever seen, when it comes to soccer kicks. That was a full on punt. Dude was definitely somewhere else.
 
If your gonna name yourself after one of the weakest Dragonball characters expect to lose some fights
 
