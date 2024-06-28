Crazy bold AND SPECIFIC predictions for Poatan/Jiri 2

1. Must be BOLD. Like nobody else is predicting this.



2. Must be specific. Include enough details so that you're confirmed to be the second coming of Nostradamus if it comes true.



My prediction:



Poatan shocks the world by actually taking Jiri down and keeps him there for the rest of round 1.



In round 2 Jiri knocks him out.



Sherdoggers claim Poatan was never that great of a striker, while simultaneously claiming his takedown on Jiri proves he can hang with wrestlers even though Jiri isn't a wrestler.







What are your BOLD and SPECIFIC predictions?