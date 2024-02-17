PBAC
Flu almost disappeared during this period and it turns out an entire flue strain has been eradicated. Take this info and apply it to how Covid would have spread without the lockdowns. The implication is that the rock really did keep tigers away.
The World Health Organization on Friday recommended ditching a common component of seasonal influenza vaccines that protects against a particular strain of the virus—because that strain appears to no longer exist.
Influenza viruses in the B/Yamagata lineage have not been detected since March 2020, when the pandemic coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, was mushrooming around the world. SARS-CoV-2's explosive viral transmission and the health restrictions that followed drastically disrupted the spread and cycles of other infectious diseases, with seasonal flu being no exception.
WHO says flu vaccines should ditch strain that vanished during COVID
Influenza viruses in the B/Yamagata lineage have not been seen since March 2020.
arstechnica.com
