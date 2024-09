Cormier, Miocic, Aspinall, Cain and Fedor: How do you rank them in their prime?

These are probably the top five best HW MMA fighters all time (Jon did only one fight in hw). How you classify them level performance in prime? Did any of them reach a higher level than the others or in a lower tier?



If are they all faced each other in them best version, who would have more victories?



My rating:





Striking

Miocic - 8

Aspinall - 8

Fedor - 8

Cormier - 7

Cain - 7



Wrestling

Cain - 9

Cormier - 9

Fedor - 7

Miocic - 6

Aspinall - 5



BJJ

Aspinall - 8

Fedor - 7

Cormier - 7

Miocic - 4

Cain - 4



Punch

Miocic - 9

Aspinall - 9

Fedor - 8

Cain - 8

Cormier - 8



Athleticism (strength, speed, endurance)

Cain - 9

Aspinall - 9

Fedor - 8

Miocic - 7

Cormier - 7