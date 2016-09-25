Cooks of Sherdog: Post your recipes!

Tag me if you post a chili recipe as well, been obsessed with the shit lately.



I did a chili on the weekend, used the following.



500g beef mince

500g leftover lamb shoulder (was epic)

250g kidney beans, soaked and boiled

2 onions

2 tbsp chili powder

2 teaspoons coriander powder

1 tbsp cumin

2 teaspoons paprika

6 garlic cloves

1 bottle italian pasta

1 16oz can chopped tomatoes

500ml stock

Glass red wine



Saute onions and garlic, add spices and fry for one minute. Browned mince and add with lamb shoulder then add all liquid and simmer for 2 hours. Think I added some more chill powder at the end, along with salt and pepper to taste. I also processed the beans into paste and added, probably a bit too much bean in the chili but was still good.