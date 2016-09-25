  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Cooks of Sherdog: Post your recipes!

G

Guestx

Guest
Last night I was looking up some recipes and it made me wonder what hidden knowledge of culinary artistry exists here on Sherdog.

So here's your chance to show your stuff. What are some of your favorite dishes and recipes?

I need new shit to make. Tired of eating hamburgers and spaghetti all the time. Bonus points if your recipe is tasty while also being cheap and easy.

Come claim your title as:


47912d84c6fa54355132a3dada620206e346c23e.jpg
 
Judd sauce
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 tin tomato soup
1/4 cup water
1 tsp salt
3 tbsp white vinegar
2 tbsp hp sauce
3/4 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp pepper
1 tsp chili powder
1 dash cloves
1 dash paprika
Awesome sauce to slow cook chicken or pork with. I usually use it to make spare ribs. Give it a try.
 
choke you said:
Judd sauce
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 tin tomato soup
1/4 cup water
1 tsp salt
3 tbsp white vinegar
2 tbsp hp sauce
3/4 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp pepper
1 tsp chili powder
1 dash cloves
1 dash paprika
Awesome sauce to slow cook chicken or pork with. I usually use it to make spare ribs. Give it a try.
Click to expand...

Cool thanks.

You got a chili recipe? I'm always on the lookout for those. Love chili.
 
Quick and easy chicken tacos
Boil chicken
Shred
Mix with Las Palmas enchilada sauce
Cook for a few minutes til it blends together
Put on tortillas with pepper jack cheese
Eat
 
Pliny Pete said:
Quick and easy chicken tacos
Boil chicken
Shred
Mix with Las Palmas enchilada sauce
Cook for a few minutes til it blends together
Put on tortillas with pepper jack cheese
Eat
Click to expand...

That does sound quick and easy. I'll have to try it.
 
Ham and beans
2/3 pinto beans
1/3 kidney beans
Little bit of garlic powder depending on size of batch
I use spiral cut ham but any will work. Ham shanks or hocks for the bone flavoring.
Put all in crock pot. Add water or chicken broth until beans are covered. Heat on high until it boils and then turn down to low or warm if you have it on your cooker.

Can leave it on until you eat them all or put them in the fridge and reheat later. I'll leave them on for days sometimes.
 
Last edited:
shadow_priest_x said:
Cool thanks.

You got a chili recipe? I'm always on the lookout for those. Love chili.
Click to expand...
Pineapple chili
2lbs ground beef
1 large onion
1 green pepper
Salt pepper oregano (as much as you like)
1 5 1/2 oz can of tomato paste
1 19 oz can of crushed pineapple with juice
1 28 oz can of diced tomatoes
1/2 cup of ketchup
1/2 cup of brown sugar
3 tbsp white vinegar
3 tsp dry mustard
1 or 2 tbsp of curry (depends how much you like)
2 tbsp chili powder
1 tsp ginger
1 tsp garlic salt
1 28 oz can of kidney beans
Cook and drain the ground beef and add all ingredients to a pot and cook on medium heat.

I'm no chef which is why everything pretty much comes from cans but it's easy and delicious. Love this chili and the funny thing is I'm not a fan of pineapple.
 
shadow_priest_x said:
Cool thanks.

You got a chili recipe? I'm always on the lookout for those. Love chili.
Click to expand...

Tag me if you post a chili recipe as well, been obsessed with the shit lately.

I did a chili on the weekend, used the following.

500g beef mince
500g leftover lamb shoulder (was epic)
250g kidney beans, soaked and boiled
2 onions
2 tbsp chili powder
2 teaspoons coriander powder
1 tbsp cumin
2 teaspoons paprika
6 garlic cloves
1 bottle italian pasta
1 16oz can chopped tomatoes
500ml stock
Glass red wine

Saute onions and garlic, add spices and fry for one minute. Browned mince and add with lamb shoulder then add all liquid and simmer for 2 hours. Think I added some more chill powder at the end, along with salt and pepper to taste. I also processed the beans into paste and added, probably a bit too much bean in the chili but was still good.
 
choke you said:
Pineapple chili
2lbs ground beef
1 large onion
1 green pepper
Salt pepper oregano (as much as you like)
1 5 1/2 oz can of tomato paste
1 19 oz can of crushed pineapple with juice
1 28 oz can of diced tomatoes
1/2 cup of ketchup
1/2 cup of brown sugar
3 tbsp white vinegar
3 tsp dry mustard
1 or 2 tbsp of curry (depends how much you like)
2 tbsp chili powder
1 tsp ginger
1 tsp garlic salt
1 28 oz can of kidney beans
Cook and drain the ground beef and add all ingredients to a pot and cook on medium heat.

I'm no chef which is why everything pretty much comes from cans but it's easy and delicious. Love this chili and the funny thing is I'm not a fan of pineapple.
Click to expand...

Sounds interesting. I'll have to try that. I can't say I've even heard of pineapple chili before.
 
choke you said:
Pineapple chili
2lbs ground beef
1 large onion
1 green pepper
Salt pepper oregano (as much as you like)
1 5 1/2 oz can of tomato paste
1 19 oz can of crushed pineapple with juice
1 28 oz can of diced tomatoes
1/2 cup of ketchup
1/2 cup of brown sugar
3 tbsp white vinegar
3 tsp dry mustard
1 or 2 tbsp of curry (depends how much you like)
2 tbsp chili powder
1 tsp ginger
1 tsp garlic salt
1 28 oz can of kidney beans
Cook and drain the ground beef and add all ingredients to a pot and cook on medium heat.

I'm no chef which is why everything pretty much comes from cans but it's easy and delicious. Love this chili and the funny thing is I'm not a fan of pineapple.
Click to expand...

Lol I might give this a go. Pineapple chili sounds weird though I gotta say, sweet works well with hot though.
 
Whole Roast Chicken with Basil Liver Stuffing

Brine chicken Overnight
Seer Liver
Fry 1/2 cup of diced leak with 1/2 cup of diced onion in a quarter cup olive oil

***Stuffing***
-add to large mixing bowl-
4 pieces of sourdough sliced into small cubes
finely chopped seared liver
3 egg yolks
fried leek and onion along with the oil it was cooked in
1/4 cup finely diced basil
tablespoon of salt

***Chicken***
stuff 1/4 stick of soft salted butter under chicken skin and rub
lightly coat entire chicken in olive oil
Mix freshly diced garlic, salt, white pepper and parsley in separate container rub generously on chicken
Cram stuffing in body cavity as compactly as possible
tie drumsticks together tightly with cooking twine to prevent spillage of stuffing

Cook at 325 until stuffing is 170 degrees F cooking time will vary
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Tag me if you post a chili recipe as well, been obsessed with the shit lately.

I did a chili on the weekend, used the following.

500g beef mince
500g leftover lamb shoulder (was epic)
250g kidney beans, soaked and boiled
2 onions
2 tbsp chili powder
2 teaspoons coriander powder
1 tbsp cumin
2 teaspoons paprika
6 garlic cloves
1 bottle italian pasta
1 16oz can chopped tomatoes
500ml stock
Glass red wine

Saute onions and garlic, add spices and fry for one minute. Browned mince and add with lamb shoulder then add all liquid and simmer for 2 hours. Think I added some more chill powder at the end, along with salt and pepper to taste. I also processed the beans into paste and added, probably a bit too much bean in the chili but was still good.
Click to expand...


I'm going to try this one tonight but it's nothing special. Just a straightforward chili recipe.

http://www.food.com/recipe/the-best-bowl-of-chili-ive-ever-had-178865
 
Pork and beef roast crock pot recipes

One pork loin
Taters
Onions
Carrots
Chicken broth
Cut up the veggies however big you like. Put in crock pot, cover in broth. Salt and pepper to taste. Heat on high for a bit and then turn down to medium until the pork looks cooked. Leave on low or warm.

Beef roast do the same as above but use cream of mushroom instead of broth. I just cook these on low for 4 or 5 hours to avoid burning.
 
Hankooks said:
Pork and beef roast crock pot recipes

One pork loin
Taters
Onions
Carrots
Chicken broth
Cut up the veggies however big you like. Put in crock pot, cover in broth. Salt and pepper to taste. Heat on high for a bit and then turn down to medium until the pork looks cooked. Leave on low or warm.

Beef roast do the same as above but use cream of mushroom instead of broth. I just cook these on low for 4 or 5 hours to avoid burning.
Click to expand...

Thanks. I need to get another crockpot. Broke the last one and never replaced it.
 
shadow_priest_x said:
I'm going to try this one tonight but it's nothing special. Just a straightforward chili recipe.

http://www.food.com/recipe/the-best-bowl-of-chili-ive-ever-had-178865
Click to expand...

Looks good to me. Not too different to the way I do it though just adding the canned beans is obviously. Haven't tried beer as the liquid base before, will have to do so. I've actually got the perfect local beer to do it with now that I think of it, not a dark ale but very yeasty and "beer-y".

Coopers_Sparkling_Ale_6_Pack_5615_2.jpg
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Looks good to me. Not too different to the way I do it though just adding the canned beans is obviously. Haven't tried beer as the liquid base before, will have to do so. I've actually got the perfect local beer to do it with now that I think of it, not a dark ale but very yeasty and "beer-y".

Coopers_Sparkling_Ale_6_Pack_5615_2.jpg
Click to expand...


I'm not much of a cook (as you can tell by the OP) but it will be my first time using beer in chili. I'll be curious to see how it turns out.
 
shadow_priest_x said:
Thanks. I need to get another crockpot. Broke the last one and never replaced it.
Click to expand...

I'd never used a crock pot until a couple years ago. Love using them now. I'll usually put the meal in when I head to bed on a Friday so the house smells great when I wake up.
 
Hankooks said:
I'd never used a crock pot until a couple years ago. Love using them now. I'll usually put the meal in when I head to bed on a Friday so the house smells great when I wake up.
Click to expand...

That's about when I bought my first one. They're definitely useful though I didn't learn more than a couple of recipes for it.
 
shadow_priest_x said:
That's about when I bought my first one. They're definitely useful though I didn't learn more than a couple of recipes for it.
Click to expand...
It's a great tool.

I used to throw in a bag of frozen stirfry vegetables and a pound or two of meat. Shockingly it always turned out edible and the meat will just fall apart instead of drying out; I need to pick up one for myself.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,270
Messages
55,748,433
Members
174,917
Latest member
138cfh

Share this page

Back
Top