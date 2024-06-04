Crime Convicted Felon Trump paying off witnesses in his other court cases

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
23,019
Reaction score
24,757
dailyboulder.com

Trump’s Lawyers in Panic Mode, Move to Suppress Damning Evidence In Latest Legal Bombshell

Donald Trump's legal team has reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter in a frantic bid to halt the release of a potentially devastating investigation.
dailyboulder.com dailyboulder.com
www.propublica.org

Multiple Trump Witnesses Have Received Significant Financial Benefits From His Businesses, Campaign

Witnesses in the various criminal cases against the former president have gotten pay raises, new jobs and more. If any benefits were intended to influence testimony, that could be a crime.
www.propublica.org www.propublica.org
I will say as a criminal Trump is terrible, dude is always getting caught.
A couple points.
The fact his lawyers are threatening lawsuits means this is not good for their convicted felon client.
The second an innocent man would not be paying off witnesses.
I guess the law and order party will once again sacrifice their identity for a convicted felon by defending paying off witnesses or will whip up an excuse.
 
44nutman said:
dailyboulder.com

Trump’s Lawyers in Panic Mode, Move to Suppress Damning Evidence In Latest Legal Bombshell

Donald Trump's legal team has reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter in a frantic bid to halt the release of a potentially devastating investigation.
dailyboulder.com dailyboulder.com
www.propublica.org

Multiple Trump Witnesses Have Received Significant Financial Benefits From His Businesses, Campaign

Witnesses in the various criminal cases against the former president have gotten pay raises, new jobs and more. If any benefits were intended to influence testimony, that could be a crime.
www.propublica.org www.propublica.org
I will say as a criminal Trump is terrible, dude is always getting caught.
A couple points.
The fact his lawyers are threatening lawsuits means this is not good for their convicted felon client.
The second an innocent man would not be paying off witnesses.
I guess the law and order party will once again sacrifice their identity for a convicted felon by defending paying off witnesses or will whip up an excuse.
Click to expand...
This guy is the great corruptor. I've heard various people state it's like having the Mob in the White House and I agree.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AWilder
Crime Donald Trump Hush Money Fraud Trial (5/30 Update: Trump Found Guilty on All 34 Felony Charges)
261 262 263
Replies
5K
Views
115K
shockaholic12
shockaholic12

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,634
Messages
55,641,942
Members
174,868
Latest member
mezgomg

Share this page

Back
Top