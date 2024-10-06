Contender Series - Week 9

Guess all the favorites rolling last week means that now almost all of them are unplayable straight this time. Going to wait for the itd lines to drop, looking for Pinto, Dulatov and Vakhitov's. Also like Steele since Chasen's already been subbed before by a lesser grappler, but there's a chance they duke it out on the feet instead which could go either way since both can crack.

Tempted by Blair, I think he showed some big improvements on the feet in his last fight and I think Steele might have a hard time taking him down.
 
Tempted by Blair, I think he showed some big improvements on the feet in his last fight and I think Steele might have a hard time taking him down.
If Steele couldn't crack like a motherfucker I'd be right there with you. Also the short-notice on Blair, and difference in competition level. Apart from Hassanzada, who he was admittedly dominating before getting caught, Chasen's been fighting poor competition imo.

Kody's at least taken on solid vets in his last two, and he's shown his power carries late.
 
