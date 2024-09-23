Contender Series - Week 7

Thesnake101

Thesnake101

Think about it, it worth it.
@Gold
Joined
Sep 15, 2014
Messages
18,972
Reaction score
12,502
Card

Vallejos and Bailey are the locks of the card, lines reflect it though so I'm gonna wait for the props to see if there could be any value to get out of them. Frunza could be a decent dog since Vadim hasn't fought in nearly two years, and he hits hard. Mazzeo/Christian is your typical brawl, Kevin is a 6'7 LHW so that could work in his favor or lead to some tall man defense that gets him blasted. No clue about the girls fight.
 
Might look at the over on Vallejos/Teague. I don't think Teague is very good but his chin is great.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Hellowhosthat
Contender Series 2024 thread
8 9 10
Replies
188
Views
21K
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,950
Messages
56,227,739
Members
175,113
Latest member
OnMicMMA

Share this page

Back
Top