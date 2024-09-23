Contender Series - Week 7

Vallejos and Bailey are the locks of the card, lines reflect it though so I'm gonna wait for the props to see if there could be any value to get out of them. Frunza could be a decent dog since Vadim hasn't fought in nearly two years, and he hits hard. Mazzeo/Christian is your typical brawl, Kevin is a 6'7 LHW so that could work in his favor or lead to some tall man defense that gets him blasted. No clue about the girls fight.