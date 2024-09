Contender Series - Week 6

Really tough betting card tbh.



Pretty set on betting Naito. They both lack great experience. The only person Gautier's beaten with any experience is a 47 year old, and his lone loss was to an aging amateur guy doing his first pro MMA fight. His kickboxing looks solid but not very special, seems to have decent TDD but hasn't been tested that well. Naito hasn't done anything special, kinda meh standup, but I think he has great takedown entries, knows how to hold people down and smother.



I don't find Elijah Smith that impressive, and same with Tau, but Tau's decent enough that I'm tempted to dog bet him.



Bennett & Hart is the interesting fight to me. I really like Hart, but Bennett's extremely experienced if you consider all his amateur fights against UFC and PFL guys. Looks like a coinflip and might just stab whoever's the dog before the fight.



I can't get the beatdown of Hassanzada out of my head from last time. It was bad. He otherwise looks okay, and Mantello's average enough that he can get the win, but I don't know.