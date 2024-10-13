Contender Series - Week 10

Thesnake101
Think about it, it worth it.
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 15, 2014
- Messages
- 19,174
- Reaction score
- 12,871
On phone so can't embed images, most of the lines released so far are pretty close though, which is a shock since this season has featured so many wide lines and big upsets.
Right now Ado is a dog, Martinez opened at evens but got bet down to favorite and Cormier's guy, Nick is at evens with short-notice replacement Luis Gurule.
I like Martinez and Nick here, have some action on Ado just due to his odds.
