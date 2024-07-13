Considering learning BJJ for fitness and learning something new

Hey guys. I'm a 45 year old guy who's never trained any form of BJJ or MMA. I'm not in the best shape but I'm definitely not overweight. I've been a life long MMA and BJJ fan and have watched it since the beginning.



I walk about 38k steps a day for my job and feel great but just feel like I needed to find a way to workout but don't want to do generic lifting or running. I started looking at BJJ schools near me to maybe try a couple classes and see how I felt about it and discovered that Spencer "The King" Fisher has a small school near me and has been teaching MMA and BJJ there for years.



For anyone here who's started learning BJJ what would you say the biggest challenge was and how soon after you consistently trained did you see physical progress and your fitness level begin rising? I think I'd probably be able to swing 2 classes a week since I work a ton and it may be sporadic as far as how much I'm able to train.



Any help would be appreciated and I'm excited to hear some perspectives from people from any age but also specifically people from around my age as I'm starting this journey way later in life.



Thanks a ton you guys!