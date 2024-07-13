Considering learning BJJ for fitness and learning something new

Hey guys. I'm a 45 year old guy who's never trained any form of BJJ or MMA. I'm not in the best shape but I'm definitely not overweight. I've been a life long MMA and BJJ fan and have watched it since the beginning.

I walk about 38k steps a day for my job and feel great but just feel like I needed to find a way to workout but don't want to do generic lifting or running. I started looking at BJJ schools near me to maybe try a couple classes and see how I felt about it and discovered that Spencer "The King" Fisher has a small school near me and has been teaching MMA and BJJ there for years.

For anyone here who's started learning BJJ what would you say the biggest challenge was and how soon after you consistently trained did you see physical progress and your fitness level begin rising? I think I'd probably be able to swing 2 classes a week since I work a ton and it may be sporadic as far as how much I'm able to train.

Any help would be appreciated and I'm excited to hear some perspectives from people from any age but also specifically people from around my age as I'm starting this journey way later in life.

Thanks a ton you guys!
 
Do it, its great for weight loss and general exercise and all that stuff

Fitness wise no clue, bjj made me better at bjj, it did not make me run faster or stronger or look better in mirror but thats just my experience lol

Watch out for injuries though
 
Go in there willing to learn and not just try and win. Once you learn to relax and use technique as opposed to just muscling things, you will start winning.

If you want to do it, just go and start. Give it 6 months no matter what you think. At 6 months you will realise how much you have learnt when you cruise your way through a round with a new person and it's effoertless.
 
