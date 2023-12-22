Natural Order said: Change for the sake of change is not progress. And not engaging it has nothing to do with fear. Click to expand...

Certainly the only thing you can count on is change. Nothing in existence is stagnant, it just appears that way from our perspective. YOU feel like you've always been YOU, but the reality is the actual cells in your body are different than they were 10 years ago.While I agree that not all change is beneficial or good, I also believe that change is inevitable, therefore a balance of respect to both aspects must be given.Like most things, balance is key. Progress could never be made if men were too scared to leave their cave, likewise progress can be destroyed by constantly yearning for change.