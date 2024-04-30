Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler or Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev - Which fight are you most excited to watch? (Semi-Finals)

Chimaev is realistically the only one of the 4 fighters with legitimate title hopes and

Whitaker is a long time former champion and title contender. Chandler and McGregor is more of a circus match for the pop culture masses.



McGregor never defended a belt when he was relevant and he hasn't won a fight at 155 since 2016. And please stop with the nonsense that he went up to 170 and fought welterweight monsters. Nate Diaz was a long time LW and Cerrone was a long time LW who did have some success at WW for a few years, but by the time McGregor fought Cerrone he was beaten-up and broken mentally and physically which is clearly obvious if you look at his record. If McGregor wants to really fight at 170, then sign on to fight a top 10 WW and jump into the deep end of the swimming pool. On the plus side, it should be an entertaining fight that has very little chance of going the distance. The question is whether Chandler can fight smart enough to hang around until McGregor gasses so he can get his arm raised...I enjoy McGregor making excuses, so I'm pulling for Chandler and hoping he follows a smart game plan.