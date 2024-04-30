Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler or Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev - Which fight are you most excited to watch? (Semi-Finals)

Which fight are you most excited to watch?

  • Total voters
    47
I wish we didn't have to downgrade to nonexistent security just to vote in a poll

Anyway, obviously Robert/Khamzat
 
I mean, I think Knux v Borz is the much more relevant fight, sure...
But I'm kinda looking forward to the other one, because I'm really hoping Conor embarrasses himself yet again.
<21>
 
Last edited:
Ones a top contender fight, one is a gimmick fight for WWE fans.

If someone is excited for the other one, I'm not mad. Chandler is never in a boring fight
 
Chimaev is realistically the only one of the 4 fighters with legitimate title hopes and
Whitaker is a long time former champion and title contender. Chandler and McGregor is more of a circus match for the pop culture masses.

McGregor never defended a belt when he was relevant and he hasn't won a fight at 155 since 2016. And please stop with the nonsense that he went up to 170 and fought welterweight monsters. Nate Diaz was a long time LW and Cerrone was a long time LW who did have some success at WW for a few years, but by the time McGregor fought Cerrone he was beaten-up and broken mentally and physically which is clearly obvious if you look at his record. If McGregor wants to really fight at 170, then sign on to fight a top 10 WW and jump into the deep end of the swimming pool. On the plus side, it should be an entertaining fight that has very little chance of going the distance. The question is whether Chandler can fight smart enough to hang around until McGregor gasses so he can get his arm raised...I enjoy McGregor making excuses, so I'm pulling for Chandler and hoping he follows a smart game plan.
 
I'm excited to see McGregor get KTFO again!!
*Whitaker vs Chimaev is obviously the more exciting match up, with actual stakes behind it.

P.S: Don't be surprised when Dana reveals the new 165p special just for Conor division...
 
Conor vs Chandler it's going to be a great fight gareteed

And if Conor wins.. hel be able to get what ever fight or vs Islam or Leon.

Robert vs kham they won't get title fights and we'll see them next year at that rate
 
cburm said:
Conor vs Chandler it's going to be a great fight gareteed

And if Conor wins.. hel be able to get what ever fight or vs Islam or Leon.

Robert vs kham they won't get title fights and we'll see them next year at that rate
Click to expand...
<36>

Oh you poor, poor fool. It feels mean to even make fun of you.
 
They are both good. Mcgregor coming back is good for sport. I think he is shot but Chandler isn't in peak form either. I also feel bad if Chandler doesn't get the fight. He sat out for quite a long time already. Khamzat finally faces a MW contender. You can't really complain.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis or Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan - Which fight are you more excited to watch? (The Finals)
Replies
13
Views
748
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis or Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria - Which fight are you more excited to watch? (Semi-Finals)
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
Jinx_AA
Jinx_AA
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Dustin Poirier vs. Benoît Saint Denis or Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan - Which fight are you more excited to watch? (Semi-Finals)
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Out of these upcoming fights, which 5 are you most excited to watch? (Version 14)
Replies
16
Views
487
Xoleth
Xoleth
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway or Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan - Which fight are you most excited to watch? (The Finals) |UFC 300|
2
Replies
26
Views
552
legcramp
legcramp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,395
Messages
55,488,729
Members
174,787
Latest member
nicenhot

Share this page

Back
Top