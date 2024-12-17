Media Conor McGregor says he has agreed to fight Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition

Who would win?

Mcgregor can't even make it through a camp for an exhibition.
 
aren't we all tired of those exhibition matches ?
 
WTF are the Ambanis doing in this?
And isn't Conor supposed to be in jail? I didn't follow the case
 
Wonder if he's having some cash flow problems. Pretty much all his revenue streams have ditched him by this point

ejazahmednit said:
WTF are the Ambanis doing in this?
And isn't Conor supposed to be in jail? I didn't follow the case
Civil case, not criminal, so he has to pay money. Though she lost against the other accused, meaning she has to pay his legal fees (which McGregor funded), so (I think?) she will end up actually paying Conor money by the end of it

But no jail time unless the State decides it should go to a criminal trial
 
Mick Dojang said:
Civil case, not criminal, so he has to pay money. Though she lost against the other accused, meaning she has to pay his legal fees (which McGregor funded), so (I think?) she will end up actually paying Conor money by the end of it.
This is false

www.mmafighting.com

Conor McGregor ordered to pay accuser’s court costs following sexual assault civil case; judge threatens contempt charge

Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay the court costs associated with the civil case brought against him by a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her at a Dublin, Ireland hotel in 2018 with the judge overseeing the case also threatening a potential contempt of court charges for the...
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
m249viking said:
It was a civil case, not criminal. Not criminal because there isn’t any evidence. It’s literally she said vs he said.
Absolute bullshit. There is a ton of evidence and Conor McGregor is obviously a fucking rapist if you have been paying attention

You haven't been, so stop lying in a karate forum.
 
ducking the superior paul lol
 
