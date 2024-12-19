Media Jake Paul: "Conor is washed. Needs the Pauls. Logan by whatever he wants"

"Now it all makes sense why Conor Mcgregor & his management team have been desperately trying to get MVP to negotiate for a fight between us.As we told them them privately & I’m now saying it publicly…the only way we’re willing to explore me vs Conor in a pro boxing / mma fight is if Dana White / UFC are at the table directly or make it clear they are ok with discussions.Conor is washed. Needs the Paul’s. Logan by however he wants."

Wow... so essentially Conor is begging for this. He used to be above even mentioning the Pauls.

Downfall of the century.
 
I can't stand McNugget... but come on, he's rich as fuck.

The only thing he "needs" them for is his ego and overwhelming desire for attention.
 
V5wA85t.jpeg
 
conor is still under contract with the ufc. this boxing match isn't possible without dana's approval or co-promotion. which isn't gonna happen.... the reason conor tweeted this is to get people to stop talking about him raping. and it worked. but this boxing match will never happen. classic social media misdirect to help his brand. why are people buying into this?!!?
 
My question is who the hell is going to pay for this fight? Logan? Isn't he still begging for his money from the Mayweather fight?

I have no idea who is going to come up with like 30 million guaranteed for the Lepracon to lace up the gloves?
 
lol. Conor’s a bum
 
