



"Now it all makes sense why Conor Mcgregor & his management team have been desperately trying to get MVP to negotiate for a fight between us.As we told them them privately & I’m now saying it publicly…the only way we’re willing to explore me vs Conor in a pro boxing / mma fight is if Dana White / UFC are at the table directly or make it clear they are ok with discussions.Conor is washed. Needs the Paul’s. Logan by however he wants."



Wow... so essentially Conor is begging for this. He used to be above even mentioning the Pauls.



Downfall of the century.