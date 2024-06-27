Conor Mcgregor is the Allen Iverson of the MMA world

When Allen Iverson (iconic basketball player, corn rows, short in stature, very cool demeanor, tattoos, baggy clothes, crazy moves) came into the NBA everyone wanted to be him and started copying him. All of a sudden it was cool to have cornrows, tattoos and try to be a bad boy and all the kids and other basketball players mimicked his style and game. He is still revered as the most influential player to play in the NBA as most of the stars in the league today all wanted to play like him and be like him when they grow up (Steph Curry).The same goes for Conor. All fighters wanna be him. They all want the red panty night and they will copy him to get there. They copied his tattoos, style and now they all want to be double champs.Has any fighter been more influential in the MMA world than Conor has?