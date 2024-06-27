  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Conor Mcgregor is the Allen Iverson of MMA

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
3,858
Reaction score
9,035
When Allen Iverson (iconic basketball player, corn rows, short in stature, very cool demeanor, tattoos, baggy clothes, crazy moves) came into the NBA everyone wanted to be him and started copying him. All of a sudden it was cool to have cornrows, tattoos and try to be a bad boy and all the kids and other basketball players mimicked his style and game. He is still revered as the most influential player to play in the NBA as most of the stars in the league today all wanted to play like him and be like him when they grow up (Steph Curry).


images

ar.jpg




The same goes for Conor. All fighters wanna be him. They all want the red panty night and they will copy him to get there. They copied his tattoos, style and now they all want to be double champs.


ilias-such-a-mcgregor-wannabe-and-its-soo-cringe-v0-0tqginvciyic1.jpeg

48788.jpg


images

GettyImages-624076148.jpg

every-champ-champ-in-ufc-ever-v0-z53pbqc1fp1c1.jpeg



Has any fighter been more influential in the MMA world than Conor has?
 
Nah, he's like the Gilbert Arenas. Super high peak, fell off a cliff.
 
kuroro said:
You really don't know shit about basketball if you think Conor's achievements are in the same stratosphere as Allen Iverson.
Click to expand...
Iverson played lots of minutes with a tendency to throw the ball vaguely in the vicinity of the hoop regardless of whether or not it was a good idea to do so, thereby scoring lots of points while dragging his teams to dysfunction. Conor measures up just fine in comparison.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Jones isn’t that popular like Conor is, star power wise Conor is Jordan
Click to expand...

This thread isn't about star power but influence on the game

Conor doesn't have the accolades that Jones has

Also Jon and Jordan are both bald whereas AI and Conor still have hair and swag
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,439
Messages
55,758,313
Members
174,922
Latest member
robyn.zarrien

Share this page

Back
Top