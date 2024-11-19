  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Law Congresswoman Nancy Mace receives death threats from the Left for standing up for women's rights

KOByFootStomp

KOByFootStomp

Corndog Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 7, 2011
Messages
3,375
Reaction score
4,278


Nancy Mace is standing up for a woman's right to feel safe in the workplace and not have their private spaces invaded by men. The far left extremists are now threatening to murder her because of her stance on women's rights. We know that democrats have be fighting to strip women of their rights to fair competition in sports and rights to private spaces like bathrooms and locker rooms for years. She is now facing death threats for introducing a bill to preserve women's rights in her own workplace.

A mentally ill man was posting threats to her online trying to influence far left extremists to murder Nancy Mace because they do not believe women deserve basic human rights to safety. A bill was introduced by Nancy Mace in response to a man pretending to be a woman being elected as a State Senator from Deleware and wanting access to spaces reserved for women. The far left extremists not only want to strip women of their rights, they want to murder anyone who believes in women's rights. Do you believe women should have the right to feel safe at their workplace or do you believe Democrats are right to want to murder people who stand up for women's rights?
 
People on the left need to concede that there's nothing bigoted at all about wanting trans people out of women's restrooms, sports teams, rape shelters, shelters, prisons, changing rooms and sports.

If you equate supporting trans people with supporting all of those issues, you are a liar.

One can be in the support of trans people having a life of dignity and still remain convinced that they haven't changed sex and have no right in women's spaces.

Women had to fight very hard for private restrooms and workspaces. There's a long history of activism associated with this. Nobody has the right to just take that away for a tiny fraction of the population.
 
Another valuable lens to look at this through is to see this as a men's issue. Men are violent against other men who are trans. Instead of men solving their problem with men, they're trying to dump the problem onto women.

And so then women who already know that men have a problem with violence have men forced upon them in extremely vulnerable settings.

It's really just ridiculous when you think it through.

Man should not be in women's spaces where they are undressed and vulnerable. That's just basic decency.
 
terrapin said:
Another valuable lens to look at this through is to see this as a men's issue. Men are violent against other men who are trans. Instead of men solving their problem with men, they're trying to dump the problem onto women.

And so then women who already know that men have a problem with violence have men forced upon them in extremely vulnerable settings.

It's really just ridiculous when you think it through.

Man should not be in women's spaces where they are undressed and vulnerable. That's just basic decency.
I think a good compromise is a "Gender Neutral" bathroom that has a single toilet. The insistence on allowing men into women's spaces is outright cruel to women. Nancy Mace is a survivor of rape and to force her to have to share private safe spaces with men is really evil. On top of that the leftist mob wants to kill her for preserving women's rights.
 
