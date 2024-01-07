panem-et-circenses
"SILT, Colo. — Silt police were called to an incident involving U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, on Saturday night, authorities confirmed.
The incident occurred at the Miner’s Claim restaurant located at 740 Main Street in Silt, Colorado, the police said.
Silt Police Chief Mike Kite confirmed to The Denver Gazette that “Boebert and her ex-husband, Jayson, were involved.” He said he plans to go through any surveillance tape. . . "
