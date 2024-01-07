Crime Congresswoman Lauren Boebert may have run afoul of the law *Update: Lauren Boebert's ex-husband arrested after Colorado restaurant row

panem-et-circenses

panem-et-circenses

In the garden
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
6,056
Reaction score
9,310
"SILT, Colo. — Silt police were called to an incident involving U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, on Saturday night, authorities confirmed.
The incident occurred at the Miner’s Claim restaurant located at 740 Main Street in Silt, Colorado, the police said.
Silt Police Chief Mike Kite confirmed to The Denver Gazette that “Boebert and her ex-husband, Jayson, were involved.” He said he plans to go through any surveillance tape. . . "

9news
 
Misfit23 said:
How many years do you guys think before she does only fans?
Click to expand...

Guarantee she inserts the barrel of an ar somewhere those aren’t supposed to go. Guys think she’s hot, but sorry, I don’t. She’s not hideous, kind of a slurry librarian type similar to how occasio Cortez is kind of a hot-ish horse, but neither one of them are Hannah Barron, my crush who’s this red neck hottie that noodles for giant catfish(sticking your finger and hands into their lair until they bite down and you have to horse them out with your bare hands) and I mean giants as big as her.



This second video is insane and prob my favorite

 
So if it was self defense then that would make rear naked pro women abuse
 
cottagecheesefan said:
The report in the OP literally says the ex became aggressive, then she punched him.

She should be a hero to feminists that she was a strong, independent womanz who defended herself.

I would allow her to beat me off tho
Click to expand...
Would you let MTG join in ?
 
I hope this is vigorously investigated and if anyone broke the law, they should be held accountable.

Have her security detail made any statements?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,776
Messages
55,166,285
Members
174,651
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top