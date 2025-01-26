  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

THEfightsAREfixed

we can do it
Jun 9, 2018
12,968
11,392
Got a collection of 80s and 90s marvel handed down to me and sent a few keys in to be graded, carded and boarded about 100 as they were all raw in boxes and now looking to start expanding the collection.

Any of you guys into comics ? Seems like the market boomed in 2021 and is still coming down so maybe not a bad time to enter, not sure if I should sell my slabbed ones once they come back from CGC...

DC or Marvel ?

Comics > over comicbook movies ?

Who cares shut up nerd ?

Please share your thoughts and feelings about comicbooks ITT ! <3
 
Loved Alan Moore, Bone, Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Wolf and Cub, and a bunch of indie stuff like Fantagraphics growing up. It got oversaturated with all the films around 2005ish and I sold most of my stuff. Still have some comics from my youth and kept my first prints of everything Alan Moore. Had an offer to buy my first print of The Killing Joke for $200 around the time V For Vendetta film came out but just couldn't part with it. It's going for like $50 now.
 
Spam On Rye said:
Loved Alan Moore, Bone, Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Wolf and Cub, and a bunch of indie stuff like Fantagraphics growing up. It got oversaturated with all the films around 2005ish and I sold most of my stuff. Still have some comics from my youth and kept my first prints of everything Alan Moore. Had an offer to buy my first print of The Killing Joke for $200 around the time V For Vendetta film came out but just couldn't part with it. It's going for like $50 now.
ive been researching quite a bit and bone is one that is holding a lot of value, studying the ebbs and flows of the market is interesting as the supply/demand is extremely speculative
 
THEfightsAREfixed said:
ive been researching quite a bit and bone is one that is holding a lot of value, studying the ebbs and flows of the market is interesting as the supply/demand is extremely speculative
Still got Bone serials as well. Top 5 favorite couldn't let go. But yeah it's really about finding the right buyer. I found it best to research local buyers/shops/flea markets of older guys who don't really get online and you'll be more likely to get a better deal. Sell to older gentlemen who don't internet. Market on the net is just too saturated.
 
IF you're going to sell them do it on Ebay. Comic stores are rip offs. I had a box of 300 or so, all from the 70s, 80s, 90s. I took it to a couple of comic shops and they didn't want to bother with looking at them or buying them. Another comic shop I took it too looked through and said nah. Another comic shop I went to tried to severely rip me off. They looked through them all for like an hour and the guy came back and said my boss said we can do $25 but I talked him into $35. Uh one of the very early Deadpool issues that I had was literally on display behind their counter for $25. It's their loss, if they would have offered me a dollar for each one, I would have taken it. I had Star Wars comics that were going for $50+ on Ebay. So I kept all my comics and started listing them on Ebay. I've made close to $500 and I've sold maybe 30 of the 300+. Two of the Star Wars ones alone, I sold for like $150 or $125.
 
I used to collect them when I was younger. I have thousands of them with backing boards and bags in boxes.

I haven't looked at them in many years. Too much effort to bother going through and selling them.
 
I used to collect them when I was younger. I have thousands of them with backing boards and bags in boxes.

I haven't looked at them in many years. Too much effort to bother going through and selling them.
If you stored them well like that from the beginning smart to just sit on them right now, also you have to sink money up front and take counter party risk if you want to send them in for grading and get maximum value extracted
 
Fuck off nerd . Right , that said...


Marvel/2000ad>DC .

Currently rebuilding my collections of Conan ( Marvel/Dark Horse ) , Micronauts, 2000ad and ROM.

Pick up collections fairly regularly on Humble Bundle and download them .

Buy the retro reprints from Marvel most months .
 
I had around 15 K when I stopped collecting in 1996 . Mostly Marvel then off center publishing independent like Blackthorne or Blackhorse ? Comics fir me was the best from 84 to 92 then it got crazy . Now there’s digital comics you can read off of the Marvel app thing I might get into that one day ? I still have a lot of my collection but they’re scattered and today they almost have to be in o perfect condition, I guess if your an artist you get it a little more , I’ve been drawing since a kid so I understood the hobby more you appreciate the art much more , it was always comics then video games as the go to way for entertainment .

Dark Horse comics . It’s been a minute . Cold Blooded Chameleon Commandos was my favorite . Lol
 
I have a bunch of early marvel and Sgt furys, got captain America 100. A bunch from that era my uncle gave me. Also a bunch of uncle scrooges and Donald ducks, my favorite. from the Don Rosa era dnd some from the carl barks era. I never bothered to grade or try and sell them. My kid has them in his closet, he read them a lot when he was younger
 
Loved Alan Moore, Bone, Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Wolf and Cub, and a bunch of indie stuff like Fantagraphics growing up. It got oversaturated with all the films around 2005ish and I sold most of my stuff. Still have some comics from my youth and kept my first prints of everything Alan Moore. Had an offer to buy my first print of The Killing Joke for $200 around the time V For Vendetta film came out but just couldn't part with it. It's going for like $50 now.
I was checking to maybe read v for vendetta ….
 
I used to collect them when I was younger. I have thousands of them with backing boards and bags in boxes.

I haven't looked at them in many years. Too much effort to bother going through and selling them.
As for me I still have my collection of mangas … from the 2000s
 
I had Spawn #1 ... thought it would be worth some money by now , it isn't.
 
