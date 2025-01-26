THEfightsAREfixed
we can do it
Got a collection of 80s and 90s marvel handed down to me and sent a few keys in to be graded, carded and boarded about 100 as they were all raw in boxes and now looking to start expanding the collection.
Any of you guys into comics ? Seems like the market boomed in 2021 and is still coming down so maybe not a bad time to enter, not sure if I should sell my slabbed ones once they come back from CGC...
DC or Marvel ?
Comics > over comicbook movies ?
Who cares shut up nerd ?
Please share your thoughts and feelings about comicbooks ITT ! <3
