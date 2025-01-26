THEfightsAREfixed said: Got a collection of 80s and 90s marvel handed down to me and sent a few keys in to be graded, carded and boarded about 100 as they were all raw in boxes and now looking to start expanding the collection.



Any of you guys into comics ? Seems like the market boomed in 2021 and is still coming down so maybe not a bad time to enter, not sure if I should sell my slabbed ones once they come back from CGC...



DC or Marvel ?



Comics > over comicbook movies ?



Who cares shut up nerd ?



Please share your thoughts and feelings about comicbooks ITT ! <3 Click to expand...

IF you're going to sell them do it on Ebay. Comic stores are rip offs. I had a box of 300 or so, all from the 70s, 80s, 90s. I took it to a couple of comic shops and they didn't want to bother with looking at them or buying them. Another comic shop I took it too looked through and said nah. Another comic shop I went to tried to severely rip me off. They looked through them all for like an hour and the guy came back and said my boss said we can do $25 but I talked him into $35. Uh one of the very early Deadpool issues that I had was literally on display behind their counter for $25. It's their loss, if they would have offered me a dollar for each one, I would have taken it. I had Star Wars comics that were going for $50+ on Ebay. So I kept all my comics and started listing them on Ebay. I've made close to $500 and I've sold maybe 30 of the 300+. Two of the Star Wars ones alone, I sold for like $150 or $125.