So a couple weeks ago i did winter swimming, temperature outside was -20 and the water was 2 degrees celsius if i remember correctly. We went in 3 times for a short duration like 20-30 sec and sat in a mild sauna in between. Everything was cool(no pun intended). So next day, i felt a little chilly, cold in enviroments where im usually not cold, but other then that nothing out of the norm. In the evening, i went to the gym and started incline bench pressing. When i usually incline bench, i sweat only very mildly. But this time i was dripping in cold sweat. I started feeling dizzy and my hands were shaking abit. At one point i was even afraid i might pass out. It got a little better towards end of workout but i still felt wierd for like 3-4 days after. I measured my bloodpressure and bloodsugar both seemed to be fine, atleast at the time when i measured them. Can anyone explain this phenomen to me?

Maybe its was nothing, maybe it wasn not even related to the swimming. But im kinda paranoid about my health if its just even resembles something that might be dangerous.
 
Oh i forgot to add. Before the workout i didnt eat dinner and i ate 300g of chocolate. I never usually eat that much chocolate at once. I had eaten in the morning, and at work, and after eating the 300g of chocolate i felt there is no need for food because i wasnt hungry, so i saved dinner for after workout.
 
It sounds like you just had a cold and/or covid. If you're fine now, I wouldn't attribute any special significance to it. I believe ice baths strengthen your immune system by stressing your body, much like regular exercise does. And just like doing a workout, if you're already run down and on the verge of getting a cold, doing a tough workout will push you over the edge.
 
They are a stressor, like mentioned above, so maybe you weren’t recovered from the stress of the cold plunge before your workout
 
I can't get my feet to regulate temp after getting out. For 20-30 minutes toes are throbbing like they won't warm up, have to go put them in warm bath water to get feeling back. Other than that the quick plunge feels like it wakes you up. Sometimes a pain in ears will start after you submerge head. Writing this out sounds like it's a dumb idea.
 
Oh i forgot to add. Before the workout i didnt eat dinner and i ate 300g of chocolate. I never usually eat that much chocolate at once. I had eaten in the morning, and at work, and after eating the 300g of chocolate i felt there is no need for food because i wasnt hungry, so i saved dinner for after workout.
It was the chocolate.

I do 32 degrees Fahrenheit daily for 4-6 minutes
 
I tried this cold shower trend a while ago. After each workout I would take a shower at the gym with water at the max cold setting. I would stay a few minutes inside. After getting out I always felt like shit, shook and extremely tired. So I stopped doing it. Too much hype imo and mostly pointless.
 
Eh you don’t need it unless you want to recover. If you are working out every other day then I don’t think you need it.
 
