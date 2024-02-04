Cold Plunge

So a couple weeks ago i did winter swimming, temperature outside was -20 and the water was 2 degrees celsius if i remember correctly. We went in 3 times for a short duration like 20-30 sec and sat in a mild sauna in between. Everything was cool(no pun intended). So next day, i felt a little chilly, cold in enviroments where im usually not cold, but other then that nothing out of the norm. In the evening, i went to the gym and started incline bench pressing. When i usually incline bench, i sweat only very mildly. But this time i was dripping in cold sweat. I started feeling dizzy and my hands were shaking abit. At one point i was even afraid i might pass out. It got a little better towards end of workout but i still felt wierd for like 3-4 days after. I measured my bloodpressure and bloodsugar both seemed to be fine, atleast at the time when i measured them. Can anyone explain this phenomen to me?



Maybe its was nothing, maybe it wasn not even related to the swimming. But im kinda paranoid about my health if its just even resembles something that might be dangerous.