-Paul brothers are roiders

-Jake will KO Tyson, all the good footage you see of Tyson are footage from 2020-21

-Boxing is dead, boxers do freak show fights with youtubers to make a buck

-all of Jake Paul's wins are rigged

-Tyron Woodley threw his fights against Jake, so did Nate

-open to fighting Jake Paul but Jake wouldn't fight him because he's in his prime