Colby lost his prom date, who is he going to fight now?

blaseblase

blaseblase

He ducked Ian Garry to call out Belal who was already in line for a title shot. Now they are both off the table. He's terrified of Shavkat. Wonderboy doesn't want to fight him. Not a lot of meaningful options left.

Gilbert Burns is 37 and 0-2, which is on brand for the type of matchup he accepts. But Burns and Buckley are talking about fighting and that fight makes more sense. He's probably going to fight someone like Sean Brady.
 
He ducked Ian Garry to call out Belal who was already in line for a title shot. Now they are both off the table. He's terrified of Shavkat. Wonderboy doesn't want to fight him. Not a lot of meaningful options left.

Gilbert Burns is 37 and 0-2, which is on brand for the type of matchup he accepts. But Burns and Buckley are talking about fighting and that fight makes more sense. He's probably going to fight someone like Sean Brady.
Do Bronx said he wanted a high profile fight at 170...
 
He didnt duck Ian Garry .

Cambell/Dana dont want the drama and the ho gf/wife drama . Theyre not the same weight class anyway
 
Same thing he did when he lost his actual prom date, jerk off alone

He didnt duck Ian Garry .

Cambell/Dana dont want the drama and the ho gf/wife drama . Theyre not the same weight class anyway
Everything I've seen from you today was dumb. At least the India thing was endearing in some way
 
He ducked Ian Garry to call out Belal who was already in line for a title shot. Now they are both off the table. He's terrified of Shavkat. Wonderboy doesn't want to fight him. Not a lot of meaningful options left.

Gilbert Burns is 37 and 0-2, which is on brand for the type of matchup he accepts. But Burns and Buckley are talking about fighting and that fight makes more sense. He's probably going to fight someone like Sean Brady.
Knowing Covington he will likely wait for the loser of Muhammad/Edwards or he will keep asking for the Oliveira fight. At this point he himself has mentioned it. He only wants to fight guys with a title or guys that have some name value. Brady has no name value. I don't actually mind the Oliveira fight. It is a winnable fight for both guys and it would be a nice ending to Colby's career to get beat by a Lightweight/Former Featherweight, and if Colby wins it does nothing for him because he didn't fight a ranked Welterweight still.
 
seems pretty obvious to me he's in line for the winner of leon/belal or the inaugural 165 title belt against Canner. Either way, a title shot is most certainly due at this point. dudes a legend.
 
