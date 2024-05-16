Colby lost his prom date, who is he going to fight now?

blaseblase
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2023
- Messages
- 7,367
- Reaction score
- 13,921
He ducked Ian Garry to call out Belal who was already in line for a title shot. Now they are both off the table. He's terrified of Shavkat. Wonderboy doesn't want to fight him. Not a lot of meaningful options left.
Gilbert Burns is 37 and 0-2, which is on brand for the type of matchup he accepts. But Burns and Buckley are talking about fighting and that fight makes more sense. He's probably going to fight someone like Sean Brady.
Gilbert Burns is 37 and 0-2, which is on brand for the type of matchup he accepts. But Burns and Buckley are talking about fighting and that fight makes more sense. He's probably going to fight someone like Sean Brady.