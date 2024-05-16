Colby lost his prom date, who is he going to fight now?

blaseblase said: He ducked Ian Garry to call out Belal who was already in line for a title shot. Now they are both off the table. He's terrified of Shavkat. Wonderboy doesn't want to fight him. Not a lot of meaningful options left.



Gilbert Burns is 37 and 0-2, which is on brand for the type of matchup he accepts. But Burns and Buckley are talking about fighting and that fight makes more sense. He's probably going to fight someone like Sean Brady. Click to expand...

Knowing Covington he will likely wait for the loser of Muhammad/Edwards or he will keep asking for the Oliveira fight. At this point he himself has mentioned it. He only wants to fight guys with a title or guys that have some name value. Brady has no name value. I don't actually mind the Oliveira fight. It is a winnable fight for both guys and it would be a nice ending to Colby's career to get beat by a Lightweight/Former Featherweight, and if Colby wins it does nothing for him because he didn't fight a ranked Welterweight still.