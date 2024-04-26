What is next for Kamaru Usman?

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

It seemed like he might stay at MW, but most of the division is booked atm. Does he fight a non-star like Hermanson, Vettori or Allen? Unlikely imo.

Now I feel like the biggest fights are at 170. If he wants a title shot he could fight Shavkat. If he wants a big name that he can possibly bully & outsmart he could take the Garry fight from Colby. Or maybe he's into a Colby trilogy. MVP? Brady?? Many great options at 170.

Or is it possible that's he's just done? He likely has enough money to retire & do podcasting & coaching.
 
I know the UFC might want to avoid the risk of killing off an undefeated record before making bank off a title fight, but I would love to see Usman vs Shavkat as a title eliminator, winner challenges GOATlal for the belt
 
Fight Buckley for a tune up fight if he wins next month lol. Win that then he can get a title eliminator. ;)
 
humperdoo said:
oh.. yea MW is not even an option for him. one last try belal before hanging up to gloves
Belal is getting the title shot vs Leon in July buddy :p

He’s in a bad spot. He really isn’t that popular to have money fights and he lost to the champ twice. Maybe if Leon drops the belt then he can try for a last shot.

I don’t think Usman is shot. He did fairly well against Khamzat. I believe he is too small for MW though. His style requires him to be physical to grind the opponent out. It’s not easy to do that as the smaller guy.
 
