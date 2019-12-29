$uperman
I have bought Lavazza Quality Rossa ground coffee.
On the backside it says Taste Profile:
The Taste Profile of the coffee that I bought is chocolate.
I don't understand how coffee can have all those different Taste Profiles.
I also don't understand how the coffee that I bought has a chocolate Taste Profile.
