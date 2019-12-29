Coffee

I have bought Lavazza Quality Rossa ground coffee.

On the backside it says Taste Profile:
  • Fruity & Floral
    Chocolate
    Dry Fruits
    Spice
    Wood & Tobacco
    Caramel
    Malt & Honey
    Biscuit

The Taste Profile of the coffee that I bought is chocolate.

I don't understand how coffee can have all those different Taste Profiles.

I also don't understand how the coffee that I bought has a chocolate Taste Profile.
 
Sounds like you are describing a wine, I type this as I drink a cup of roasted coffee.
 
How I roll when I want something besides my normal community coffee

sku6831895.jpg
 
Is it ground or whole bean? If it is already ground, it likely also has the flavor profile of cockroaches and other insects. Enjoy!
 
I’m down my beach cabin and my local cafe has good coffee, try to limit it to one a day though at 4 bucks a pop. Happy to drink instant other than that.
 
I used to drink Maxwell House & Chock Full 'O Nuts back in New York but since moving to Arizona I've discovered this brand & I love it.
large_ad085aae-0f86-475b-abfb-fefcd56efc56.jpeg
 
It’s very rare new products get past my radar these days, but my mum got me some ‘coffee bags’ for Christmas and it caught me off guard how good they are

Imagine a tea bag with ground coffee in
Way quicker than fucking around with a French press and no clean up
 
About 4 or 5 years ago i quit putting sugar in coffee, and i only pit cream. There’s no going back, I can’t tolerate any sweet in my coffee now.
 
I've never been able to develop a taste for coffee. I go for a morning run everyday when I wake up which I find gives me all the boost I need to get the day rolling. I can't imagine needing a chemical fix to start the day off.
 
Think dark chocolate not milk chocolate. I never cared for those artificial flavors in coffees. I prefer tea anyway. Green tea with honey in the morning, straight black tea in the evening.
 
Find a naturally processed Ethiopian light roast and a washed south American dark roast and make a cup of each then try them side by side. You'll definitely notice that the Ethiopian is a lot more fruit forward and slightly acidic while the south american is more traditionally roast forward with some dark chocolate notes. Look up "cupping" if you really want to learn how to differentiate between coffees.
 
It's a pretension adopted from the wine industry to justify charging more money. It just means having a flavor reminiscent of chocolate, and maybe a mouthfeel as well. It suggests that the coffee is complex, of course delicious, unique, and is the result of a magical synergy of earth, farming methods, climate, you name it. Mostly, it's all bullshit. Having said that, a really good cup of coffee does stand out as being a whole lot more pleasurable, to me, than the cheap stuff. And if I had to describe why it's so delicious to me, I might come up with some bullshit too.
 
It isn't bullshit, there are scientific reasons for how and why you get those flavors. The altitude the coffee is grown, the density of the bean, toe way it was processed, and the way it was roasted all bring out different flavors.
 
Ottawaguy said:
About 4 or 5 years ago i quit putting sugar in coffee, and i only pit cream. There’s no going back, I can’t tolerate any sweet in my coffee now.
Click to expand...
I started reading Book of the Fallen again.
 
Fatality said:
I've never been able to develop a taste for coffee. I go for a morning run everyday when I wake up which I find gives me all the boost I need to get the day rolling. I can't imagine needing a chemical fix to start the day off.
Click to expand...
You are getting your chemical fix from running.
 
