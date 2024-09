Regarding Gane’s sparring partner Levi Rigters (23-2, 12 KO/TKO):This Saturday, the towering Dutchman faces Azerbaijan’s Bahram Rajabzadeh (69-3, 61 KO/TKO) in a Heavyweight title-eliminator at GLORY 95 in Zagreb, Croatia.The winner will earn a shot at champion Rico Verhoeven for the GLORY Heavyweight Championship at the annual Collision event on December 7.Check out this photo of Levi’s opponent alongside Sherbro Maurits:It’s a rematch. The two faced off earlier this year in the semi-finals of the Heavyweight Grand Prix, where Rigters came out on top.However, the win was controversial as Levi scored a questionable knockdown in the first round, securing the decision despite Bahram having the upper hand for most of the fight.Judge for yourself:Let’s hope for Levi that sparring with Ciryl Gane has prepared him for the war that awaits against ‘The Golden Wolf’ this weekend