Cigars Version II

Happy Boy
Silver Belt
- Joined
- Oct 8, 2002
- Messages
- 14,558
- Reaction score
- 0
Gents, behold the greatest thread in the history of Sherdog. Men entered this thread looking for information, gentry and brotherhood, and got all 3 in abundance.
Sadly, at 1000 posts, its just too big now, so we are having to start the rebirth.
Before we go, you can marvel any time at the greatness.
http://forums.sherdog.com/forums/f48/cigars-1823803/
To start the new thread, lets all say what our favourite cigars are from Version I.
Me?
Joya De Nicaragua Gran Consul 1970
My Father Cedros Eminentes
Saint Luis Rey Series G Belicoso
Cuban
Cohiba Siglo VI
Partagas Series P No 2
Gents, lets continue this great tradition.
-HB
Sadly, at 1000 posts, its just too big now, so we are having to start the rebirth.
Before we go, you can marvel any time at the greatness.
http://forums.sherdog.com/forums/f48/cigars-1823803/
To start the new thread, lets all say what our favourite cigars are from Version I.
Me?
Joya De Nicaragua Gran Consul 1970
My Father Cedros Eminentes
Saint Luis Rey Series G Belicoso
Cuban
Cohiba Siglo VI
Partagas Series P No 2
Gents, lets continue this great tradition.
-HB