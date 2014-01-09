Cigars Version II

Gents, behold the greatest thread in the history of Sherdog. Men entered this thread looking for information, gentry and brotherhood, and got all 3 in abundance.

Sadly, at 1000 posts, its just too big now, so we are having to start the rebirth.

Before we go, you can marvel any time at the greatness.

http://forums.sherdog.com/forums/f48/cigars-1823803/

To start the new thread, lets all say what our favourite cigars are from Version I.

Me?

Joya De Nicaragua Gran Consul 1970
My Father Cedros Eminentes
Saint Luis Rey Series G Belicoso

Cuban
Cohiba Siglo VI
Partagas Series P No 2

Gents, lets continue this great tradition.

-HB
 
Buddy just got back from South America, said he was able to pick me up some Cubans. I'll post what they are when I get them.
 
thefirstemporer said:
Buddy just got back from South America, said he was able to pick me up some Cubans. I'll post what they are when I get them.
I'm jealous. Every year I get 10 Partagas Series P No.2's sent from London, and have roughly one per month. My new shipment should be arriving soon, they are incredibly good.

Post up some pictures when you get them, Archie or The Doberman should be able to identifu.
 
i had a cuban cohiba back in 98' that truly blew me away. russian freinds of mine used to bring cuban cigars to florida all the time in the early to mid 90's. the romeo and juliette was a decent smoke, but that cohiba.... i can really see why it was castros private label for a time. high quality smoke indeed.
 
Drew Estate Liga Privada, Tatuaje, and "Real" Cohiba's are my favorites.
 
After dinner tonight I had an Opus X xXx Belicoso "Power Ranger" while watching the Season 8 premier of Psych.

And I just wanted to get in on Page 1 of the new thread. :icon_chee
 
I'm just beginning to make cigars more a part of my routine. I was given one true Cuban cigar long ago, I remember it being nice but forget the name. I picked up a couple packs of Cuban Cohiba cigarillos when I was in Germany and enjoyed handing those out at poker games. They were good.

I recently got a small humidor and am sampling at home. Nothing too extravagant just yet, I think the most I've spent on a single cigar is $18 and I've enjoyed some that were far cheaper. I'm liking the ones from Rocky Patel and am trying to check out more of their offerings.

Looking forward to information and suggestions from the more experienced cigar aficionados here.
 
CarbonFistprint said:
I'm just beginning to make cigars more a part of my routine. I was given one true Cuban cigar long ago, I remember it being nice but forget the name. I picked up a couple packs of Cuban Cohiba cigarillos when I was in Germany and enjoyed handing those out at poker games. They were good.

I recently got a small humidor and am sampling at home. Nothing too extravagant just yet, I think the most I've spent on a single cigar is $18 and I've enjoyed some that were far cheaper. I'm liking the ones from Rocky Patel and am trying to check out more of their offerings.

Looking forward to information and suggestions from the more experienced cigar aficionados here.
While Cuban cigars are sublime, after my 18 months or so of smoking cigars I have to say that I think you need to start on more middle of the road ones to really get the most of the nuances of taste in a cuban one. I had a cuban one years ago as my first cigar and while I enjoyed it, it was overwhelming and just tasted like smoke. Having gone through the offerings of Nicaraguan, Dominican and Honduran ones in the US the past year or two of varying strengths and quality, I find having a full bodied Cuban cigar now to be a totally different experience.

Don't get me wrong though, if you get some Cubans, dive in there!!
 
Found a place that has Partagas, got myself one. I'll let you know how it goes. My first Cuban btw and am a cigar noob lol.
 
Happy Boy said:
Did you buy it in the US?
Technically, yes. ABC Stores, originally a Hawaiian chain of stores. There's several of them here in Guam. Why do you ask? Please don't tell me they're not authentic. :eek:
 
went to Denver for vacation last week and hit up Palma cigars and had one the owner rolled, a great maduro, really liked it. Smoked it in the store and drank wine with the mrs while they were playing old swing music and showing the old Boris Karloff Frankenstein movie, it was a great night.

Then went to cigars on 6th downtown denver and got a handfull of good smokes and also got a shave and a haircut while smoking a Camacho Corojo and drinking a beer, great experience, and just an overall great shop, was packed both days I was in there and the clientele and owner were all super friendly to me and the wife...also picked up some Opus X, a Camacho Triple Maduro, 2 Camacho Corojos, an Our Father Maduro, and the absolute biggest cigar I've ever seen, lol only name I can find on it is "Inch" and I'm assuming that's because it's over an inch in diameter and over 7 inches long (giggity)...I basically got it because its completely obnoxious and will take me like 4 hours to smoke someday lol.

on topic, faves from last thread are probably still my faves before:
Camacho- Triple Maduro
Para Ti- Hermosas
CAO- Brazilia Box Press
 
A couple weeks ago I was at Casa Fuente in Vegas and tried the Opus X Angel. It was pretty good. It lacked the harshness of the original opus x, and was quite smooth.
 
kensei said:
A couple weeks ago I was at Casa Fuente in Vegas and tried the Opus X Angel. It was pretty good. It lacked the harshness of the original opus x, and was quite smooth.
I have one in my home humidor(s). I am saving it, but soon...
 
I returned to my first love the other night and fired up on Montecristo Court Tubo.

932658.jpg


Still a magnificent smoke. A corona so it only take 40 minutes, and it had been in my humidor for nearly 2 years so it was perfectly blooming.

Good times.
 
Happy Boy said:
I returned to my first love the other night and fired up on Montecristo Court Tubo.

932658.jpg


Still a magnificent smoke. A corona so it only take 40 minutes, and it had been in my humidor for nearly 2 years so it was perfectly blooming.

Good times.
Please explain "blooming."
 
Anyone have any experience with pipe smoking? Is there any correlation or differences between the two? I'd like to smoke a pipe every now and again.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Anyone have any experience with pipe smoking? Is there any correlation or differences between the two? I'd like to smoke a pipe every now and again.
I don't but I'm intrigued. The cigar lounge I visit has a cabinet of pipe stuff, pipes and tobacco. It looks great, smells great, and the names are really cool. I just hardly ever see anyone smoking a pipe. The only thing I've heard is that they're tricky to keep lit. But I'd love to try one. I think it's the best smelling smoke, second-hand at least.
 
