Cigars Version II

went to Denver for vacation last week and hit up Palma cigars and had one the owner rolled, a great maduro, really liked it. Smoked it in the store and drank wine with the mrs while they were playing old swing music and showing the old Boris Karloff Frankenstein movie, it was a great night.



Then went to cigars on 6th downtown denver and got a handfull of good smokes and also got a shave and a haircut while smoking a Camacho Corojo and drinking a beer, great experience, and just an overall great shop, was packed both days I was in there and the clientele and owner were all super friendly to me and the wife...also picked up some Opus X, a Camacho Triple Maduro, 2 Camacho Corojos, an Our Father Maduro, and the absolute biggest cigar I've ever seen, lol only name I can find on it is "Inch" and I'm assuming that's because it's over an inch in diameter and over 7 inches long (giggity)...I basically got it because its completely obnoxious and will take me like 4 hours to smoke someday lol.



on topic, faves from last thread are probably still my faves before:

Camacho- Triple Maduro

Para Ti- Hermosas

CAO- Brazilia Box Press