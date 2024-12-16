Economy Chrystia Freeland resigns from Trudeau's Cabinet

Right before she was supposed to give the fall Economic statement today......sounds promising for whoever has to deliver the statement now. Just the other day she suggested we are in a vibesession lol. Now right before she was supposed to tell everyone the state of the economy....she resigns. How bad is it.

Sean Fraser the housing minister also resigned.

Jagmeet and the NDP won't call no confidence and risk losing his seat until he gets his pension in February so let's see who gets to try to talk a bunch of folks living in poverty into thinking "it's all in your head. Vibesession!" Now
 
The only way Trudeau doesn't take a walk in the snow is if elections are called off indefinitely for WWIII.

Freeland needs to seem different from Trudeau for the upcoming Liberal leadership race, but if she wins, she's getting Kim Campbell'ed all the same.
 
Halifax said:
Man I just read her resignation letter
LOL
cartman-throw-under-the-bus.gif



Jagmeet saying he’s going to force Trudeau to resign.
 
Not Canadian, but who in their right mind would vote for someone who resigned because they couldn't do their job and were going to get demoted?
 
Good call on making this thread. Context for those who find Canadian politics as bland as Canada itself. Freeland had until the 21st to release the Liberal fall economic statement; in which she promised to keep the deficit to a 41 billion dollar cap. Its wildly spectulated that the actual number is going to be 10-15 billion dollars higher; even with Canada trying to reduce said deficit by selling off stocks. The report is still scheduled to come out today with Trudy addressing parliament -- in which further speculation is say he could prorogue government (again.) The second aspect is that its wildly known that Trudy has been courting Mark Carney to replace Freeland for a while; which could be announced on Wed as the liberal government was planning a cabinet shuffle with Sean Frasier announcing he was going to step down as housing minister - -either way, Freeland is burning her boss by not going quietly.

This is just one more major body blow to the Trudy Liberals as they are currently getting crushed in election modeling and public support, severely lagging economy, while suffering major losses in stronghold Liberal ridings -- and a liberal friendly riding in an upcoming byelection. If Trudy has to announce a major increase to deficits breaking his party promise, not having Carney replace Freeland (note Carney is not an elected member of government) followed by proroguing government without stepping down -- it would be hard to imagine the bloc and ndp not being forced to side with the Conservatives in calling an election in the new year.
 
Last edited:
Sounds like Trudeau was going to throw her under the bus so she told him to go fuck himself.
 
Next!!
 
I wholeheartedly agree that she did a terrible job, but even if she did a good job, anyone connected to Trudeau is getting Kim Campbell'ed in the next election.
 
He'll call it no matter what -- it depends on if the Liberals prorogue and if they dont announce a replace on weds shuffle. NDP and Bloc couldnt care less about deficits but losing two ministers and shutting down government -- not even scrap stooges like Jagmeet and Yves can ignore that
 
\Made sweeter by Trudy shaming the US for not electing a woman as a lack of progress and a week later asking a woman in his cabinet to step aside
 
