Good call on making this thread. Context for those who find Canadian politics as bland as Canada itself. Freeland had until the 21st to release the Liberal fall economic statement; in which she promised to keep the deficit to a 41 billion dollar cap. Its wildly spectulated that the actual number is going to be 10-15 billion dollars higher; even with Canada trying to reduce said deficit by selling off stocks . The report is still scheduled to come out today with Trudy addressing parliament -- in which further speculation is say he could prorogue government (again.) The second aspect is that its wildly known that Trudy has been courting Mark Carney to replace Freeland for a while; which could be announced on Wed as the liberal government was planning a cabinet shuffle with Sean Frasier announcing he was going to step down as housing minister - -either way, Freeland is burning her boss by not going quietly.This is just one more major body blow to the Trudy Liberals as they are currently getting crushed in election modeling and public support , severely lagging economy, while suffering major losses in stronghold Liberal ridings -- and a liberal friendly riding in an upcoming byelection. If Trudy has to announce a major increase to deficits breaking his party promise, not having Carney replace Freeland (note Carney is not an elected member of government) followed by proroguing government without stepping down -- it would be hard to imagine the bloc and ndp not being forced to side with the Conservatives in calling an election in the new year.