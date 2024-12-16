Right before she was supposed to give the fall Economic statement today......sounds promising for whoever has to deliver the statement now. Just the other day she suggested we are in a vibesession lol. Now right before she was supposed to tell everyone the state of the economy....she resigns. How bad is it.Sean Fraser the housing minister also resigned.Jagmeet and the NDP won't call no confidence and risk losing his seat until he gets his pension in February so let's see who gets to try to talk a bunch of folks living in poverty into thinking "it's all in your head. Vibesession!" Now