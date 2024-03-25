Chris Weidman and Tony Fegurson

who is the craziest/delusionnal between them?

Fegurson has 7 straight losses but still think he can turn his career around and dont think he should retire

Weidman just said today that he feel like he can be the best at 185 and go on another run…
 
I think the problem is the UFC has been trading them both in for years, don't think they were very interested in rebuilding either mans career.
 
One is overly optimistic and ambitious, the other is pure psycho. One is mentally fit to be live at espn sports desk, the other definitely not.
 
Tony Ferguson by far, Chris just came back off the leg break and lost another fight and is taking another fight and that's it. Tony let Dariush rip a heel hook on him, let Oliveira crank an armbar on him, got subbed by Bobby Green, and lost to Paddy Pimblett of all people and is still delusional about it all
 
Tony’s the type of guy to lose 7 in a row just to have the best come back in history
 
Once Tony retires, I really am nervous about his future personal life. Remarkable chance of getting arrested over and over. EDIT: Tony could end up the next Mayhem Miller.

Can't feel the same about Chris.
 
to continue to fight while losing at the end of the career isn't crazy. some of these guys get 100k-250 a fight or more. they get money in the lead up for things and then the fight it self. It can remain a normal career even when you are losing. add up what guys like anderson , chris, tony have made on their losing streak.
 
Tony Ferguson is both way more delusional and crazy, I think after one more loss Weidman will come to his senses, I'm not sure Tony will ever come to his senses.
 
