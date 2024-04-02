Chris Weidman or Tony Ferguson - Who's had a worse tail end of their careers?

Who's had a worse tail end of their careers?

Both are around the same age. Weidman 39, Ferguson 40.

Tony Ferguson is in a 7 fight losing streak, while Chris Weidman has lost 7 fights out of 10.

However going based on hurting their careers/legacy I think I'm going to lean towards Chris Weidman, just because how he has been in interviews and how acts outside the cage.

The guy has made himself look like a fool this tail end of his career, it's pretty sad.

Tony_Ferguson_Mexico_City.jpg


chris-weidman.jpg
 
Tony imo, not particularly close.

Chris isn’t out here losing to pimbletts and bobby green (although I suppose Tavares is comparable) Yes his last win was kinda sus but he was winning the entire fight outside of the fouls to begin with.
 
Tony never really did anything that could even come close to Weidman beating Anderson twice (and not least becoming the one to dethrone Anderson). Tony wasn't even ever champ.

Weidman at some point was actually the man to beat, and he was well on his way of becoming a GOAT-contender.

So obviously Weidman has fallen the most - but only if taken into consideration where he once was,
 
Tony by far, he is 0-7 and he taken so much punishment in those fights as well. He is a total shell of himself. Chris has won fights and hasn't taken anywhere near as many flush shots. Chris is only 3-4 in his last 7 fights in comparison.. yeah its not a world beater record but its not overly bad either.
 
I voted tony but now that im thinking, weidman was a 3 time defending champion who went on to have such an abysmal record. Tony never reached those heights so the drop off isn’t as steep. I’m not sure
 
RonDante said:
I voted tony but now that im thinking, weidman was a 3 time defending champion who went on to have such an abysmal record. Tony never reached those heights so the drop off isn’t as steep. I’m not sure
That's what I was saying, my man :)
 
I will say Weidman due to the horrible injuries and massive damage taken. Even though Tony's had his fair share of damage too, Weidman has faced some brutal KOs
 
Well as Weidman just won a fight and looked good doing it... it would seem that it's not even close.

Tony has looked very bad for a very long time at this point :(
 
Weidman was winning that fight with Bruno Silva, shame it got ruined by the eyepoke shit, we all thought Weidman was about to get Massacred by Bruno but he didn’t.
 
