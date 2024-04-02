Chris Weidman or Tony Ferguson - Who's had a worse tail end of their careers?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Both are around the same age. Weidman 39, Ferguson 40.
Tony Ferguson is in a 7 fight losing streak, while Chris Weidman has lost 7 fights out of 10.
However going based on hurting their careers/legacy I think I'm going to lean towards Chris Weidman, just because how he has been in interviews and how acts outside the cage.
The guy has made himself look like a fool this tail end of his career, it's pretty sad.
