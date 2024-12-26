Chris Curtis claims Roman Kopylov embedded spies in his camp

WoozyFailGuy said: Curtis has one of the seemingly weirdest mental blocks I've ever seen in the sport since Uriah Hall. You forgot about the times when he just kind of stands there, grimaces, and looks like he's about to cryCurtis has one of the seemingly weirdest mental blocks I've ever seen in the sport since Uriah Hall. Click to expand...

lol he did that in the fight with hermansson, curtis is a weird guy, he tried to act like a nice guy the whole build up to that fight and said Hermansson is too nice to be mad at yet in the fight he started flipping Hermansson off and calling him a runner when he started losing, there's also a clip of him fighting Belal in the regional scene and he tries to attack belal after he lost, seems like a really sore loser