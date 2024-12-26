Chris Curtis claims Roman Kopylov embedded spies in his camp

Should there be a punishment for embedding spies in someones camp?

g8wod570z29e1.jpeg

<EdgyBrah>
<EdgyBrah>
 
Last edited:
Sean Chowdhury said:
lol what is the purpose of putting spies in chris curtis' camp? Curtis is the most basic fighter, he does the same thing every fight, overhand left and struggles with people who use lateral movement, it's not like he has some secret move😂
Click to expand...
You forgot about the times when he just kind of stands there, grimaces, and looks like he's about to cry <lol>Curtis has one of the seemingly weirdest mental blocks I've ever seen in the sport since Uriah Hall.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
You forgot about the times when he just kind of stands there, grimaces, and looks like he's about to cry <lol>Curtis has one of the seemingly weirdest mental blocks I've ever seen in the sport since Uriah Hall.
Click to expand...
lol he did that in the fight with hermansson, curtis is a weird guy, he tried to act like a nice guy the whole build up to that fight and said Hermansson is too nice to be mad at yet in the fight he started flipping Hermansson off and calling him a runner when he started losing, there's also a clip of him fighting Belal in the regional scene and he tries to attack belal after he lost, seems like a really sore loser
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
lol what is the purpose of putting spies in chris curtis' camp? Curtis is the most basic fighter, he does the same thing every fight, overhand left and struggles with people who use lateral movement, it's not like he has some secret move😂
Click to expand...

I'd guess they were trying to understand if/how Curtis would implement wrestling. Kopylov's grappling is shit.
 
