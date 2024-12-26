Chris Curtis claims Roman Kopylov embedded spies in his camp

WoozyFailGuy
Should there be a punishment for embedding spies in someones camp?
Was one of them Boris Badenov?
lol what is the purpose of putting spies in chris curtis' camp? Curtis is the most basic fighter, he does the same thing every fight, overhand left and struggles with people who use lateral movement, it's not like he has some secret move
lol he did that in the fight with hermansson, curtis is a weird guy, he tried to act like a nice guy the whole build up to that fight and said Hermansson is too nice to be mad at yet in the fight he started flipping Hermansson off and calling him a runner when he started losing, there's also a clip of him fighting Belal in the regional scene and he tries to attack belal after he lost, seems like a really sore loser
lol what is the purpose of putting spies in chris curtis' camp? Curtis is the most basic fighter, he does the same thing every fight, overhand left and struggles with people who use lateral movement, it's not like he has some secret move
He fucked my parlay up getting dominated by Fluffy, but that was on me for disrespecting Fluffy.I'd guess they were trying to understand if/how Curtis would implement wrestling. Kopylov's grappling is shit.