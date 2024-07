randomg1t said: man i hope chocolatito knows when to call it quits.



he's 36 and while i give him props for coming back from the dead since the SSR fights, i don't want to see him stick around for too long and get hurt.

SuperLuigi said: At 117, winner apparently gets a bantamweight title shot new years eve.

I think he went 37 earlier this month. I thought Choco should've retired years ago, but then he styled on Yafai, got robbed twice vs Estrada, and outclassed Martinez. I don't want him to go out like Wilder but if he can win another title before he calls it a day, that'd be glorious.Depends who it's against. He'd box circles around Takei, but i'd rather the sun explode than see Choco fight Junto Nakatani.