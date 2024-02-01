Chingiz Allozov looks to terminate ONE contract

Superbon might be leaving soon as well. He posted a pic of him with Robby, the Glory matchmaker, on his instagramWhoa that is quite the big one and would be an huge shame. A rematch with Superbon or a clash with Tawanchai would be interesting.
Chatri is fucking up hugely, would be a shame for ONE to go under. Maybe on the other hand a lot of the fighters would go to Rize or other japanese promotion who seem to be doing a bit better on the business and transparency front.
Thats very bad then, if ONE loses their fighters in that division they have only the smaller divisions left really.Superbon might be leaving soon as well. He posted a pic of him with Robby, the Glory matchmaker, on his instagram
good. They should kill their kickboxing divisions, let the kickboxers go to orgs where they can actually kickbox more than once a year and keep their "Muay Thai" divisions. Make unification belt bouts for the kickboxers who want to switch to "Thai"Thats very bad then, if ONE loses their fighters in that division they have only the smaller divisions left really.
If the Welterweights leave as well won't be good. Chatri better do sth or this might be the end for the product as it exist for now.
If they make the switch to Muay Thai only that could possibly work in their favor, would work with their martial arts shtick.good. They should kill their kickboxing divisions, let the kickboxers go to orgs where they can actually kickbox more than once a year and keep their "Muay Thai" divisions. Make unification belt bouts for the kickboxers who want to switch to "Thai"
Damn, ONE and their fucking contracts, almost another waste of someone’s (arguably the P4P best Kickboxer atm) prime.
Just let them fight bro, if not, release the Kickboxers… but stop playing those stupid games! They’re probably trying to force Chingiz to fight in MMA or Muay Thai or something..
Could very easily be nothing, seemed like Superbon was at Superpro gym that Robbie helps run when he's not doing Glory things.Superbon might be leaving soon as well. He posted a pic of him with Robby, the Glory matchmaker, on his instagram