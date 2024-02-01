Chingiz Allozov looks to terminate ONE contract

I pray to the Kickboxing gods that he is released from his contract and gets signed to Glory. I know he said he wants to fight in local promotions, but I just feel that would be a waste of talent. It would be really fun to see him fight Beztati, Stoyan, rematch Kehl, school Kaito, etc.
 
Damn, ONE and their fucking contracts, almost another waste of someone’s (arguably the P4P best Kickboxer atm) prime.
Just let them fight bro, if not, release the Kickboxers… but stop playing those stupid games! They’re probably trying to force Chingiz to fight in MMA or Muay Thai or something..
 
Whoa that is quite the big one and would be an huge shame. A rematch with Superbon or a clash with Tawanchai would be interesting.

Chatri is fucking up hugely, would be a shame for ONE to go under. Maybe on the other hand a lot of the fighters would go to Rize or other japanese promotion who seem to be doing a bit better on the business and transparency front.
 
Superbon might be leaving soon as well. He posted a pic of him with Robby, the Glory matchmaker, on his instagram
 
Thats very bad then, if ONE loses their fighters in that division they have only the smaller divisions left really.
If the Welterweights leave as well won't be good. Chatri better do sth or this might be the end for the product as it exist for now.
 
good. They should kill their kickboxing divisions, let the kickboxers go to orgs where they can actually kickbox more than once a year and keep their "Muay Thai" divisions. Make unification belt bouts for the kickboxers who want to switch to "Thai"
 
If they make the switch to Muay Thai only that could possibly work in their favor, would work with their martial arts shtick.
I just hope if all of this happens Glory step up their matchmaking and dont let themselves get influenced too much by social media comments.
 
He's gonna get shelved for like 5 years before being released.
 
Said he wanted to fight in Belarus/Russia/Azerbaijan. Good luck ONE trying to enforce your legal rights if he sticks fighting within those countries.
 
Could very easily be nothing, seemed like Superbon was at Superpro gym that Robbie helps run when he's not doing Glory things.
 
