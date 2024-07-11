Evelyn Cheng

China’s yearslong effort to develop robotaxis is starting to gain traction with consumers —but it’s also rattling taxi drivers worried about losing their jobs as a result of increasing competition.





Baidu’s robotaxi unit Apollo Go became one of the top 10 trending hashtags on social media platform Weibo on Wednesday amid reports of rapid user adoption in Wuhan city, where the company began operating fully staffless vehicles in certain districts 24/7 in March.





China had more than 7 million registered ride-hailing drivers as of the end of May, roughly twice as many versus the 3.51 million drivers reported for July 2021, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The company has more than 500 robotaxis operating in the city and plans to increase that to 1,000 by the end of the year.

“Are driverless ride-hailing cars stealing people’s rice bowls.”

Ride-hailing drivers on the rise​

China pushes ahead with robotaxi support​

“In the short term, there’s no way autonomous driving can replace drivers,”