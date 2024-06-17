I had it bad a few months back. I was having stomach problems anyway and my doctor told me if it feels too painful and bloated I need to go the hospital. Fast forward a few days and I eat something dodgy, my stomach feels like it’s going to explode so I go to accident and emergency. I was sat there for hours just rocking backwards and forwards from the pain. Every so often god would show mercy on me and let me unleash a massive fart which would ease my stomach a little bit, but only momentarily. About 5 hours in I feel something happening, I get that tingly feeling in my jaw like when you’re about to throw up, and before I could react I projectile vomit all this black bile. The feeling of relief was immeasurable. I ended up apologising to those in the waiting room, but everyone just seemed happy that I was not in so much pain anymore